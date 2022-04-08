AUDUBON — The early bird gets the discount? The city of Audubon is preparing to open the city pool on May 27 at 1 p.m.
It will be open daily, Sundays from 1-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 1-8 p.m. with adult swim from noon to 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-8 p.m.
City officials are offering a discount for pool passes in the month of April, each pass is $20 off. Family season tickets are $115, Single season passes are $50 and Grandparent passes are $50. The discount is available just in April, pick up those passes at the Audubon City Clerk’s office. Starting May 1 passes will be: Family season tickets — $135, Single season passes are $70 and Grandparent (with non-county grandkids) passes are $70. These will be available at the Audubon City Clerk’s office, or at the pool after the pool opens.
Daily passes for those 6 and up are $5; daily passes for those ages 5 and under are $1. Party rates must be requested two weeks in advance and are $200 for the first two hours and $75 each hour after that.
Pool rules, for the safety of you and your family, say a responsible person, ages 14 and up must accompany children 8-years-old and younger. Children wearing diapers must wear swim pants in the pool. Those using the slide must be 48 inches tall or pass the deep water test.
Group Swimming Lessons are $20 with a season pass or $25 without one. Fees must be paid on the first day of lessons or in advance. Times/dates will be announced. Children must be 5-years-old or be able to touch in shallow area.
Note: The pool will be closed at the manager’s discretion in the following situations. When lightning or threatening weather occurs; when the temperature is 65 degrees F or below; When there is a mechanical failure or when swimming is unsafe for other unforeseen reasons.
The pool phone is 712-563-3710. The city clerk’s phone number is 712-563-3269.