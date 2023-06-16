Earlier this week, the News-Telegraph published a quick list of the area's statistical leaders, in a number of categories statewide.
It is worth mentioning that some of those leaders are among the state's best, either in their respective classes or statewide.
Probably tops on the list right now is Karly Millikan, the Griswold pitching standout who has led the Tigers to a spotless 14-0 record. In 64 innings pitched, she's struck out 120 batters – that's nearly two per inning – and has a sparkling ERA of 0.11. The ERA average is tied with Rylee Yager of Iowa Class 3A Estherville-Lincoln Central, and behind just Kinzee Theeler of Class 1A Whiting.
For comparison's sake, the top Class 5A pitcher is Lauren Sandholm of Ankeny Centennial, who ranks at No. 9 statewide. So Iowa's smaller schools can compete, at least statistically, with the big schools.
Millikan, by the way, ranks 20th in total wins, with 11, and is among three in the top 20 who have yet to lose.
It bears mentioning that Millikan, in a game this past week, recorded her 400th career strikeout. She sits at No. 22 statewide in strikeouts, one spot ahead of Alexis Obermeier of Audubon with 119.
Another key member of Griswold's success this summer is Makenna Askeland, who recorded her 100th hit in a four-inning rout of CAM this past week. She went 2-for-3 in the win and scored three times.
Quickly among top 5's in conference softball offense, with information only for conference cames per GoBound Iowa:
* Corner: Griswold's Whitney Pennock is third in hitting with .500, while Marissa Askeland has three triples to tie her for fourth place.
* Hawkeye Ten: For Atlantic, Riley Wood had five doubles to tie her for third. Zoey Kirchhoff has two home runs, tying her for fifth, and Ava Rush's 11 stolen bases ties her for third.
* Western Iowa: Rylee Hartl of Audubon has a .455 average, tying her for fourth. AHSTW's Graycen Partlow has a conference-best 18 runs scored, tying her with Underwood's Claire Cook, and she's third in total hits with 18. Fourth in hits are two: Madison Kelley of Riverside and Sienna Christensen of AHSTW. Audubon has three currently in the top five for doubles: Porsch (9) at No. 1, and Kali Irlmeier and Obermeier with five each, tied for fourth. Michelle Brooks and Mattie Nielsen of Audubon lead the league with three triples, while AHSTW's Loralei Wahling is tied for third with two, while Hartl and Obermeier's two home runs is tied for second. Irlmeier's 16 RBIs is a league best right nwo, with Sienna Christensen at 15 for third.
* Rolling Valley: Exira-EHK senior Shay Burmeister is at .545 for second in batting average, while teammate and classmate Quinn Grubbs is second in runs scored with 13. CAM's Emma Follmann and Exira-EHK's Gemini Goodwin are tied with 10 for fourth. Follmann and Burmeister have 12 hits, tied for fourth, and Burmeister's five doubles is tied for second, with Emma Follmann and Exira-EHK's Hannah Nelson tied for third with three. Burmeister has nine RBIs, Nelson eight, both in the top 5.
For the record, ACGC did not have anyone in the top five of the West Central Activities Conference for softball.
Moving to baseball, some of the players who are doing the best in conference play – again, per GoBound Iowa – on offense only:
* Hawkeye Ten: For tlantic, Carter Pellett is among several tied for fourth place with one home run. Easton O'Brien leads the league in conference games with 14 stolen bases, and is tied for third in doubles with five.
* Corner: Zane Johnson has a .500 batting average, good for third, nine stolen bases, putting him fourth. He also has the lone home run in conference play.
* Rolling Valley: Jameson Kilworth of Exira-EHK has eight stolen bases, among several tied for fourth. Fellow Spartan Jaiden Pettepier has three doubles to place him fourth.
* West Central Activities: For ACGC, Lance Bunde has a league-best nine stolen bases, and is fourth in total hits with 18.
* Western Iowa: Grady Jeppesen of Riverside is among the WIC leaders in several categories, including a league best 18 stolen bases, second in hits (17). Brayden Lund is among several with a single home run, tied for fourth, and fifth in doubles with four. Riverside's Cole Jeppesen and AHSTW's Caleb Hatch are third in hits with 16, while Gavin Larsen is third in doubles with five.
THat's where the offense stands this week.
Again, if you know someone who should be featured in this column, please email me at sports@ant-news.com. E-mail tends to be the best way to get ahold of me, but you can also call at (712) 243-2624 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thanks!