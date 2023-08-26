GLENWOOD – Claire Pellett and Alex Sonntag were the top runners for Atlantic at the Glenwood Ram Invitational, the Trojans' first meet of the 2023 season, at Glenwood Lake Park.
Pellett, a senior and returning state qualifier, was fourth with a time of 20:16.82 to lead the Trojan girls. Belle Berg, who joined Pellett at state last year, came in 10th with a time of 21:20.21.
Katrina Williams posted a solid performance with a 14th placing, Megan Birge 22nd, Hailey Huffman 24th, Mariah Huffman 29th, and Faith Altman 32nd to round out the scoring.
Sonntag was ninth in the boys' race with a time of 17:28.53, while Bennett Whetstone came in 12th at 17:48.31. Also in the scoring as top-7 finishers were Devon Fields 21st, Tyrell Williams 24th, Braden Spurr 26th, Vincent Meisinger 30th and Christian Thompson 45th.
The Trojans will compete again Tuesday at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational.