The Audubon County Community Foundation reminds Audubon County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Tuesday, Feb. 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the spring grant cycle with approximately $125,000 available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
Full application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Audubon County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.
This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Cass County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.
For Spring 2022, Audubon County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.
Contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Sydney Calcagno (sydney@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.