AHSTW 35, Southwest Valley 14: How do you counter a long touchdown drive by Southwest Valley?
If you're AHSTW, you respond with a big drive of your own.
Luke Sternberg's 1-yard plunge with 11:44 left capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive to make the score 28-14. That countered a 18-play drive by the Timberwolves on the preceding series that made it a one-score game.
Kyle Sternberg had thrown to brother Luke with 26 seconds left in the first half to make it a 21-7 game after the 25-yard touchdown reception. It was a halfback pass, Brayden Lund to Cole Scheffler, that made it a 14-0 Vikings lead at the end of the first quarter, before the Timberwolves responded with quarterback Evan Timmerman's 21-yard run early in the second quarter.
The Vikings made a big stop of a Timberwolves drive with just under 6 minutes left and began running out the clock.
Underwood 62, ACGC 14: Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin was unstoppable as he led the Eagles to a 62-14 win over ACGC in an Iowa Class 1A "round of 16" contest Friday night.
The big highlight for the Chargers was a 99-yard touchdown run by Brock Littler in the first half, but the Eagles held the Chargers in check the rest of the night.
But Ravlin had 250 yards passing and six touchdown passes in the first half to build a 49-14 lead for the Eagles, and the Chargers didn't score the second half.
The Chargers ended the season 7-3. Coach Cody Matthewson's team has won three playoff games in as many seasons. Underwood will play Pella Christian in next Friday night's quarterfinals.
Lenox 34, CAM 14: CAM gave up three interceptions, and Lenox turned them into touchdowns as the Tigers put an end to the Cougars' season in Friday's Iowa eight-man "round of 16" playoff game at Lenox.
Gabe Funk capped a game-opening drive of 65 yards with a 2-yard touchdown. It was then turnovers that helped boost the Tigers, with Jake Cox's pick setting up a touchdown to make it 14-0. The Cougars moved the ball again but late in the first half another interception led to Funk's second touchdown to make it 22-0 at halftime.
Another pick early in the third quarter led to Funk's third touchdown, and a Keegan Kitzman score with 3:34 left in the third quarter made gave Lenox a 34-0 lead.
The Cougars kept fighting, and got on the board late in the third quarter on Sam Foreman's 8-yard reception from Chase Spieker. Foreman blocked a Tiger punt with 2:36 left in the game, and Austin Williams went in for the scoop-and-score to close out the scoring. The Tigers recovered an attempted Cougar onside kick to run out the clock.
CAM, which was making its fourth straight "round of 16" appearance, ends the season with a 7-3 record. Eight seniors played their final high school football game.