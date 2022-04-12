CRESTON – Chloe Mullenix is closer to securing a spot at the prestigious Drake Relays after a winning performance in the 400-meter hurdles, while Ava Rush edged closer to a nabbing a spot in the 800 after some impressive performances at the Creston Panther Relays Monday night.
Mullenix is currently ranked 13th statewide in the 400-meter hurdles, with her Panther Relays winning time of 1:08.67. She’s currently ranked 13th in an event where there are 16 qualifiers and the cutoff is 1:10.77.
Rush won the 800 with a season-best time of 2:24.09. The current cutoff in a field of 16 is 2:21.73; her statewide rank is 22nd as of Tuesday morning. Cutoff for qualification is April 21; the Relays, back to its three-day format, is April 28-30.
Mullenix and Rush were among three meet winners on the night for Atlantic. The other winner was the 4x800-meter relay, with Claire Wiederstein, Mariah Hadley and the Huffman twins, Hailey and Mariah, in at 11:30.01.
The Trojans finished second with 148 points, 19 behind meet winner Wayne of Corydon.
Panther Relays
Monday, April 11, at Creston
Team scores: 1. Wayne of Corydon 167, 2. Atlantic 148, 3. Clarke 101, 4. Martensdale-St. Marys 85, 5. Creston 59, 6. Stanton 57, 7. Southwest Valley 56, 8. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 46.
Atlantic results
High jump: 5. Morgan Botos 4’4”. Shot put: 6. Alexis Jiminez-Russell 29’0”, 7. Abby Richter 28’3.5”. Discus: 3. Abby Richter 94’4”. Long jump: 6. Claire Pellett 13’11”, 7. Nicole Middents 13’9”. Sprint medley: 2. Atlantic (Callee Pellett, Jada Jensen, Aubrey Guyer, Chloe Mullenix) 2:04.63. 3000: 2. Addie DeArment 12:57.46. 4x800: 1. Atlantic (Claire Wiederstein, Mariah Hadley, Hailey Huffman, Mariah Huffman) 11:30.01. Shuttle hurdle relay: 3. Atlantic (Madison Huddleson, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix) 1:18.18. 100: 8. Nerensia Narios 15.18. Distance medley relay: 1. Atlantic (Callee Pellett, Hailey Huffman, Ava Rush, Claire Pellett) 4:36.44. 400: 1. Mariah Hufman 1:05.62, 3. Mariah Hadley 1:10.04, 6. Addie DeArment 1:12.53. 4x200: 4. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Jada Jensen, Aubrey Guyer, Nerensia Narios) 1:58.52. 800: 1. Ava Rush 2:24.09, 2. Claire Pellett 2:39.07. 200: 3. Jada Jensen 29.55, 6. Aubrey Guyer 30.67. 400 hurdles: 1. Chloe Mullenix 1:08.67, 3. Morgan Botos 1:13.99. 1500: 4. Hailey Huffman 6:02.41. 4x100: 4. Atlantic (Makayla Atkinson, Jersey Phippen, Avery Knuth, Ava Rush) 55.07. 4X400: 2. Atlantic (Nicole Middents, Jada Jensen, Aubrey Guyer, Mariah Huffman) 4:31.54.
* * *
Atlantic girls’ golfers win season opener
The Atlantic girls golf team finally got out on the course, and came away with a convincing win over Denison-Schleswig, 218-250.
The weather has been challenging for many southwest area teams insofar as practice and getting games in, and all things considered coach Kathy Hobson was pleased with what she saw.
In particular: Belle Berg finishing as medalist with a 52, and Reagan Leonard as runner-up medalist with a 55, breaking a tie over teammate Abby Smith on the No. 1 handicap hole.
“Considering the low number of times we’ve been on the course so far due to the weather, (assistant coach) Marty (Hobson) and I were happy overall,” said Hobson. “Tonight weather-wise, it was a perfect night to play.
“We played the bunkers and we haven’t gotten to practice them yet but did OK. Everyone had a hole or two they’d like to throw out. Consistency will get better as the season goes.”
Abby Muller’s 56 and Nissa Molgaard’s 78 were the other scores on the day.
* * *
Boys soccer: Atlantic drops 4-1 match to Tri-Center
It was a 4-1 loss for the second game in a row for Atlantic, this time to visiting Tri-Center in a battle of the Trojans.
Tri-Center took a 2-0 lead at halftime, while Atlantic scored its lone goal in the second half.
No statistics were immediately available.
* * *
Tennis: Trojan boys, girls swept by Shenandoah
Shenandoah came away with a pair of wins over Atlantic in Hawkeye Ten Conference action, in what was the season opener for both the Trojan boys and girls.
The closest boys matches came at No. 5 singles, where Nolan Waters dropped a 10-8 set to Dylan Gray, and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Ethan Sturm and Clevi Johnson fell 11-10(2) to the Mustangs’ Eli and Josh Schuster.
On the girls’ side, Rio Johnson lost 8-5 to the Fillies’ Auri Trowbridge at No. 3 singles, while Johnson and Quincy Sorensen fell 8-5 to Trowbridge and Cadence Gough at No. 2 doubles.