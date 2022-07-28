CASS COUNTY – Cass County Extension staff said Thursday they couldn’t comment on why at least 10 Clover Kids Fair exhibitors could not display their projects because they weren’t entered online correctly.
Officials would only say it was an “internal issue” that was still being investigated, and couldn’t comment on it, but the issue was a hot topic on Facebook pages.
Posters said the issue involves Clover Kids, which are kindergarten through third grade students and involves non-competitive exhibits.
Due to what some are calling a computer glitch, around 10 kids were denied the opportunity to display their exhibits.
“It’s really an internal issue with our office,” officials said.
Some posters questioned why the exhibits couldn’t be displayed, since Clover Kids receive a participation ribbon.
“It’s a clover kid project! They get a green ribbon and a good job! Put the things on display!” said Jody Boysen- Chris Scholl on Facebook.
Fritz Baier said he and several other business owners agreed to display the exhibitors’ projects at their store fronts and as a donor to the fair, it is frustrating to hear about the situation, especially when it is something that could have been corrected at the time and saved a lot of conversation about who was to blame.
“It’s an easily correctable mistake that wouldn’t have hurt anybody to correct at the time,” Baier said.
“I know it’s not the same, and it’s not at the fair, but if these kiddos want a place to display their items, I would be more than happy to have them display them at The Picker’s Parlor downtown. I grew up in 4-H, have kids in 4-H, and this is a huge bummer,” said Amanda Joy on Facebook. Others thought entering projects online wasn’t age appropriate for the exhibitors, and exhibitors around the state are having issues entering projects online.
“I understand that technology is here to stay, but the whole online entry has just put more burden on the parents. When it was a paper entry, the kids could fill it out themselves with a little supervision and there was probably far less chance of entry error,” Julie Halverson Montagne said on Facebook.