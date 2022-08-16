The Exira-EHK TAG/Leadership students (Kate Hansen, Macy Emgarten, Hannah Nelson) and Lisa Dreier (TAG sponsor) had a spectacular service trip of a lifetime! They worked at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville the past full week to make this awesome Iowa event possible. The students had some amazing opportunities of service work to help the Major League Baseball (MLB) and BrightView staff that they will cherish the memories forever. They appreciated Chad Olson (Exira Alumni Student and field management of BrightView who oversee this Field of Dreams baseball diamond). The students worked on the Tarp/Grounds Crew of the Field of Dreams for the Minor and MLB Major games. They had practiced many hours to tarp the baseball field for a time under 2:00 minutes in case it rains, many hours to spray down the infield, daily field work for the two games, individual responsibilities for each big game, and many long hours of preparation for the big baseball games. They even brought in the stage for the Walker Hayes concert after the Cubs vs the Reds Major Baseball game. They had front row seats to the events too! "A Big Thank You to Chad and our girls for the hard work and fun week! The people were wonderful to work with and get to know along the service trip! Wonderful memories of a lifetime! Is this heaven... No, it's Iowa!" expressed Mrs. Dreier, TAG Instructor.
