DES MOINES — Cooper Harrison won top honors in the 17 and over division of the Duck Calling Contest judged Thursday, Aug. 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Shane Harrison of Griswold clamed second place.
In the ages 4 through 16 division, Brody Steenblock of Panora won first place.
Grady Uitermarkt of Otley earned second place, and Quinton Scott of Otley claimed third place.
The contest was part of “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons are awarded to each class.