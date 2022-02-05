Rolling Hills Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Keith Honke has been promoted to the position of Bank President.
Honke has been with Rolling Hills Bank & Trust since 2008 and most recently as Executive Vice President and serving on the Board of Directors. As President his duties will be expanded to overall bank operations. “I am very lucky to work with such a dedicated group that truly care about our customers and their needs. I look forward to assuming this new challenge and appreciate the Board’s confidence in me. We will continue to offer a full line of services that will best support our customer’s needs.” Honke stated.
Rolling Hills Bank and Trust is a locally owned bank with a total of 13 branches; 10 in Iowa including the main office in Atlantic, two in Minnesota and one in Wyoming. Darrell Hockenberry remains with Rolling Hills Bank and Trust as CEO and Chairman of the Board.