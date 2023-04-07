The love of golf and the ISU Cyclones will benefit the Audubon Golf and Country Club (AGCC). Ross Clemmensen had the love for both. Ross was an avid golfer starting in his days as a Wheeler, with a high point of being on the AHS State Champion team in 1967. He was Club Champion of three different golf courses. Decades ago, Ross was president of the AGCC. He loved the Iowa State University Cyclones, against the better judgment of his Hawkeye fan father. He was the son of Milo and Dolores Clemmensen. He became a collector of everything “Cyclone”
Unfortunately, Ross passed away on Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 72, following several health struggles, with a severe stroke ending his days on the greens. But his love of both golf and the Cyclones will benefit his hometown’s golf course where he honed his golf skills all those years ago. Ross’s family, brothers Rex and Kirk and sister, Sheri have decided to donate his Cyclone memorabilia items to AGCC. They conferred with local relatives and AGCC board members and decided to have an auction of over 30 Cyclone items held in conjunction with the golf course’s Spring Fling on Friday, April 14th with the auction at 8 p.m. The public is invited and welcome to attend the auction and will not have to pay to attend the auction. The Spring Fling/auction will be held at the Audubon Rec Center. Some of the items include pictures of Jack Trice, a full stadium, helmets, footballs, flags, Jack Trice uniform replica, just to name a few. Many items are signed by players and are one of a kind items. A very unique item is the #8 Jack Trice replica uniform designed after the uniform Trice wore in the early 1920s. John G. “Jack” Trice (May 12, 1902 – Oct. 8, 1923) was an American college football player who became the first African-American athlete for Iowa State College (now Iowa State University). Trice died due to injuries suffered during a game against the University of Minnesota on Oct. 6, 1923. The ISU Football Stadium is named in his honor. The uniform was worn by a player during the ISU vs Iowa game on Sept. 14, 2013. Fans were able to bid on-line for these limited number of uniforms.
So whether you like the Cyclones, golf or just want to help the AGCC…you need to come to this auction to see and hopefully buy some very unique Cyclone memorabilia! This event is open to the public. Tickets for the Spring Fling Event can be bought at the door. Damon Dotson will be playing from 7-10 p.m., with the auction taking place around 8 p.m. (Open to the public at no charge)