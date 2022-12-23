TREYNOR – Audubon came in seventh at the Western Iowa Conference meet over the weekend.
A second- and a third-place finish were the day’s highlights for the Wheelers.
Alex Hansen was the rummer up, at 138 pounds. Improving to 12-4 on the year, he picked up a pair of pinfall wins to get to the title match. There, he fell to Underwood’s Blake Allen by technical fall, lasting 3:08.
Lane Elmquist was the third-place finisher. After dropping his semifinal match, he came back in the consolation bracket to get a pair of pinfall wins, including a repeat victory over Underwood’s Avery Vacek.
Clay Perry (152) finished fifthh, while Jack Stanerson (120) and Colin Hartl (145) each were sixth.
Logan Magnolia was the team champion, with Riverside second.