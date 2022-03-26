ATLANTIC – The idea for the perennially talented girls’ track program is to reload after graduating a talented bunch of seniors.
It appears the Atlantic girls’ track team is primed for just that – another good season.
Twenty-seven athletes are out for the Trojans, including five state qualifiers and nine letterwinners. This year’s squad includes just one senior in standout distance runner Addie DeArment, but she’ll be guiding a load of talent, including eight juniors, eight sophomores and 10 freshmen.
“That was huge last year getting that experience, as you can see having just that one senior,” said coach Matt Mullenix, going into his third season as the Trojans’ head coach. “We’ve got our junior and sophomores who were a huge part of our season last year and now they’re a year older and a year stronger and they know our expectations.
“They know when they go out and compete hard, it matters not just to themselves competing but it matters to the team. Just knowing when they go out ... they’re competing for the team (because) everyone’s relying on them.”
DeArment will likely see most of her time in middle- and long-distance races and in corresponding relays, but could also get some duty in some of the short races to help build speed. The coach noted she battled illnesses last year before coming on strong near the end of the season, and also battled injuries during cross country.
“But now she’s healthy and 100% and excited where she’s at,” said Mullenix. “She spent time with us during the winter putting in the extra work and so she’s been a good leader. She may be quiet a lot of times but I’ve seen her be a vocal leader and that’s going to go a long ways.”
Coach Mullenix noted that the junior class will be called on to bridge the gap between DeArment and the underclassmen, and already he’s seen good things from them and some similarities from last year’s senior class.
With the underclassmen, the talent is everywhere – sprinters, mid- and long-distance runners and hurdlers.
Going around the rest of the track:
Sprinters: The team is loaded with sprinters, including dual-sport athletes Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen, both juniors. Joining them will be juniors Madison Huddleson and Chloe Mullenix; sophomores Makayla Atkinson, Avery Knuth, Nicole Middents, Avery Nichols and Callee Pellett; and freshmen Morgan Botos, Jocelyn McEntaffer, Nerensia Narios, Jersey Phippen, Emma Rose and Kaylee Stetzel. Also in the mix is foreign exchange student Anna Cesaro.
Middle distance: Ava Rush was a state qualifier in the 800-meter run and will be looking to improve upon a 19th-place finish. After a third-place finish at the state indoor meet earlier this month, there’s high expectaions on her.
The team is loaded with middle distancers, and along with DeArment there’s junior Claire Wiederstein and freshmen Mariah Hadley and twins Hailey and Mariah Huffman.
Long distance: Besides DeArment, Claire Pellett will probably be the top runner in the 1500- and 3000-meter runs; Pellett might figure in the 800 as well. Several of the mid-distance runners might see double duty here at times.
Hurdles: Mullenix is the team’s top returning state individual placewinner from a year ago, placing 18th in the 400-meter hurdles. Atkinson, Huddleson and Knuth all have experience here as well, and Botos will probably also be called on here.
Relays: Rush were together on the 4x400-meter relay, which placed 14th in a preliminary heat at the state meet. Rush joined Claire Pellett on the 4x800 which came in 14th, while Mullenix is the only returnee from last year’s state-qualifying sprint medley relay, which came in ninth.
Field events: Throwers Alexis Jimenz-Russell and Abby Richter both returning from a year ago with valuable experience in hand. There’s also promising newcomers with the jumpers, including Botos and Middents in the high jump.
“Abby ... worked hard during the off-season and gained a lot of experience last year as a thrower and we’ve seen her throw over 30 feet (in the shot put at the Iowa state indoor meet) so that puts us farther ahead,” said Mullenix. “She’s only going to get better as the season progresses.”
The first outdoor meet of the year is Thursday, March 31, at Denison-Schleswig, a boy-girl meet that amounts to a “north” Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
“These first few meets we really want to see where we stand as far as being competitive and getting early season times as we move along,” said Mullenix.