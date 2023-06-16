Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer, an administrator with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, has died from brain cancer, Radio Iowa and the Des Moines Register reported Friday.
According to Radio Iowa, Brinkmeyer was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 1993 after leading Hubbard-Radcliffe to the state's last six-on-six state basketball championship. The Rebels defeated Atlantic in that final game, 85-66. (Hubbard-Radcliffe is now part of South Hardin.)
She went on to an illustrious career at Drake University. With future University of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder at the helm, the Bulldogs went on to three Missouri Valley Conference tournament titles and three NCAA Women's Division I tournaments.
After serving as an assistant coach at Drake, she became an administrator with the IGHSAU, where she served as assistant director in charge of volleyball, golf and soccer.
The IGHSAU issued this statement:
"From becoming a prep legend at Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, starring for the Drake University basketball team, and serving as an administrator at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Lisa was the embodiment of The Iowa Girl. The IGHSAU and its Board of Directors express their sympathies to the family of our beloved colleague."