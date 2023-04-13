ATLANTIC – Lexi Noelck represents part of the class of volleyball players who helped bring Atlantic volleyball back to prominence.
After a decade of being at the bottom of the Hawkeye Ten Conference, the Trojans steadily climbed up the league ladder between 2020 and 2022. By her senior season, she – along with her senior teammates – put the Trojans into serious conversation for a conference title and a long post-season run.
Indeed, the Trojans finished fifth in the Hawkeye Ten in the fall of 2022, and won a post-season game, setting the stage for bigger things ahead.
It’s part of a resume that has Noelck, a setter/hitter for the Trojans, heading to Wartburg College in Waverly to continue her volleyball career on the college court.
Noelck, a three-year starter for the Trojans, was first-team all-Hawkeye Ten this past season. During her stellar campaign, she had 904 total assists, 348 kills, and a .219 kill efficiency.
Noelck spent the last two seasons as a setter-hitter for the Trojans, after being primarily a hitter her sophomore year.
“I knew I wanted to play for a long time (at the college level),” said Noelck. “So I started looking a year ago and they said the best thing to do was go to their camps in the summer. I ended up going to one of those and I just fell in love with it. I really love the coaches and what they do, and the atmosphere is just perfect.”
She describes the program as “really good,” but graduated a number of key players, so she is looking forward to being part of a rebuilding process. She said an incoming senior Knight is a setter/hitter, playing a style similar to Noelck, and she hopes to learn from that player as she begins the transition to college.
“I enjoy doing both. You’re in it all the time and you get to play the whole (rotation),” said Noelck. “Volleyball’s always been my favorite sport, all throughout high school and playing club.”
In fact, there were many things she learned from her teammates, including graduate Reagan Leonard and senior classmates Aubrey Guyer, Jada Jensen, Chloe Mullenix and Abby Smith, all of them tall hitters in an offensive-heavy style of play, and libero Ava Rush.
“We’ve played together for a long time and they’re really happy for me and supported me along the way,” said Noelck, who said working out and finding gym space to hone her skills are now her priority. “I definitely gotten stronger and that helps with everything, but I’m going to have to get more stronger.”
She also considered Grand View University in Des Moines and Simpson in Indianola.