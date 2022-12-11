Caden Frieze of Lewis is again working to help local veterans.
Frieze was selling lemonade this summer, and donating the proceeds to local veterans, and now he wants to collect items and gifts for them.
There are boxes in businesses around Atlantic and Anita for people to drop off items like blankets, lap blankets, slippers, slipper socks, puzzle books, large piece puzzles, snacks and personal hygiene items for veterans. Those businesses include Atlantic Ag and Auto Parts, Lindeman Tractor, Cappel’s Ace Hardware, Body Basics Chiropractic and Rolling Hill Bank in Atlantic and Anita. Deadline for dropping items off is Dec. 14.