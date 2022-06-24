We are writing in response to the article, Audubon audit finds misspent funds, published in the Audubon Advocate on June 17. There was reference to Questionable Disbursements outlined in the auditor’s report and thought it was important to provide further information surrounding the Library Board’s decision to pay a one-time bonus to the Audubon Public Library staff. The following is taken directly from the Schedule of Findings and Questioned Costs in the auditor’s report with removal of items not related to the library.
IV-B-21 Questionable Disbursements – Certain disbursements we believe may not meet the requirements of public purpose as defined in an Attorney General’s opinion, dated April 25, 1979 since the public benefits to be derived have not been clearly documented. These disbursements are detailed as follows:
Transaction
Paid To Description Amount
Various Library employees Bonuses $3,000
According to the Attorney General’s opinion, it is possible for certain disbursements to meet the test of serving a public purpose under certain circumstances, although such items will certainly be subject to a deserved close scrutiny. The line to be drawn between a proper and an improper purpose is very thin.
Recommendation – The Council should determine and document the public purpose served by these disbursements before authorizing any further payments. If this practice is continued, the City should establish written policies and procedures, including the requirement for proper documentation.
Response –The bonuses to the Library has been clarified to the Library Board as not allowable in the future.
Conclusion – Response accepted.
The Attorney General’s opinion, dated April 25, 1979 surrounds public organization parties, banquets, and entertainment for employees. The library staff bonuses referred to in the auditor’s report were a one-time payment for the extraordinary effort that they put forth early in the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the Audubon Library remained open while other libraries around the state shuttered. That is quite a difference in value to the community and taxpayer compared to the opinion used as a basis for this finding. The library staff performed duties above and beyond their current job description and despite the finding stating “the public benefits to be derived have not been clearly documented,” it is the Library Trustees’ position that there was a clearly defined and documented benefit to the public, that the Board of Trustee’s had the proper authority to allocate this payment to its employees, and the benefit to the public was stated clearly. When the Board received a question surrounding the payment, the following statement was the response provided to the City Clerk’s office.
“Statement on Pandemic Hazard Pay for Library Staff”
After lengthy discussion during the Audubon Library Board Meeting in May, 2021, Trustees unanimously approved a one-time Pandemic Hazard Pay for the staff of the Audubon Public Library. The amounts were $500 dollars per employee and $1,000 for the Library Director.
The Board of Trustees agreed that the actions of the library staff deserved recognition and commendation pay for their efforts to help the Audubon Public Library remain open to the public during the peaks of the COVID crisis. While many other libraries in the area remained closed, the Audubon library opened after just one month of closure. During the month of closure, the entire staff spent numerous hours disinfecting and putting in place COVID safety protocols for staff and patrons in order to reopen without delay. The staff, all of which are at an elevated risk for COVID complications, devised methods of continuing to serve hundreds of patrons while maintaining a safe working environment.
The Audubon Library Board of Trustees felt that this payment was the least that could be done to show appreciation for the staff that kept this invaluable resource available to Audubon residents during a very difficult time. The funding for this was not related to any CARES Act Hazard Pay or any other federal or state COVID funding, but was made at the discretion of the Board from the prior year’s budget allotment.”
The Board of Trustees made this payment within its authority to determine compensation to employees as outlined by Iowa Code 336 which grants the Board of Trustees the exclusive right to do so. The Library still came in under budget for the year as it has nearly every year. The money was not “misspent” but well-deserved and the dedicated staff at the Audubon Public Library should be commended publicly for the efforts they took during the uncertainties of the pandemic.