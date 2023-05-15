A Zoom meeting with Atlantic activities director Andrew Mitchell and several baseball parents led to Gaylord Schelling’s third stint as a head baseball coach at Atlantic.
The skipper, who led the Trojans through some good years and also had a successful two-year stint back in the latter part of the 2010s, is returning to the Trojan dugout on an interim basis.
He took over after Joe Brummer, who had served as coach from 2019-2022, stepped down to concentrate on football.
“Here I am. We’ll have one game under our belt (as of today),” said Schelling, referring to today’s season-opener on the road at Nodaway Valley.
Schelling and his staff welcomed 43 players program-wide, which he said is a “real good number. You only play 27 or 28 if you have a DH (designated hitter),” he noted.
Of the varsity, up to 17 athletes will dress regularly for the varsity, while some will do double duty on junior varsity and varsity, and some eighth graders will play on the freshman and JV squads.
Six seniors make up the core leadership of the team: Clevi Johnson, Jackson McLaren, Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien, Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl. They were on a squad that went 9-18 a year ago, 5-15 in the rugged Hawkeye Ten Conference. The Trojans were in a lot of games last year, falling in a hard-fought 3-2 substate quarterfinal contest to Glenwood after splitting with them during the regular season.
“All six have played and will play at one point or time,” he said.
Juniors are Austin Haskins and Jaice Larson, while sophomores Jonathan Bullock, Xavier Darrow, Trevon Hansen, Tristan Hayes, Reid Woodward; and freshmen Gavin McLaren, Hudson McLaren, Zayden Parker, Keston Schmitt and Sawyer Tarrell will also suit up at one time or another for varsity.
Whew – that’s a lot of names to remember. Now, where do they all fit in? Well, going around the horn:
Pitcher:
- Proehl and Pellett will probably be the top two, according to Schelling. Proehl made 11 appearances for the Trojans last season, tossing 38.1 innings, striking out 43 opponents while walking 23 in compiling a 5.48 ERA. Pellett had 10 appearances including two starts, and will be called on for more starts after striking out seven batters in 11.1 innings last year.
“Jayden’s pitched really well and both have a variety of pitches. Both throw high-70s,” said Schelling.
Hayes and Darrow saw action on the mound last year in relievers roles, while Hudson McLaren will also be called on. Also in the bullpen mix: Larson, Woodward, Tarrell and Parker.
“I’m hoping that as Xavier matures he might be our closer. We’ll have to see how he does,” said Schelling. “Sometimes we’ll play five games a week, so everyone’ll be on board.”
Catcher:
- Johnson, Bullock and Gavin McLaren will handle the catching duties.
“They’re all good at different parts,” said Schelling. “They’re getting better at throwing the ball. Bullock is really good at blocking pitches and good depth with pitchers, and Gavin has the best arm but is still young, but he’s working hard at it. We’re lucky to have three players who can catch.”
Hansen and Parker might also get some time behind the plate. The good news: “We’ve got some people who can catch.
Infield:
- A typical lineup might include either Pellett or Woodward at first, Tarrell or McLaren at second, Easton O’Brien or Haskins at shortstop (with McLaren as a possible backup); and Tanner O’Brien and Darrow at third.
“The two guys at third have really strong arms, and Easton’s really smooth,” said Schelling. “Hudson and Sawyer and Austin are solid players. They’ve just got to mature and see what they can do.”
Outfield:
- Jackson McLaren will probably start in left field, while Larson will anchor the centerfield position. Proehl, when he’s not pitching, will probably man right, with Parker and Hayes will also rotate in depending on what the pitching lineup and other factors are.
Really good arms, the coach said about his outfielders.
The hitters – and thus the lineup – have yet to be decided, but Schelling figured that the O’Briens – Easton had a .221 last year, and Tanner was at .224 – will be good. Jackson McLaren statistically was at the top among underclassmen a year ago, with his .329 average, with 23 hits, four for extra bases, and 12 RBI. Pellett was at .244 with 19 hits, including four home runs among his 13 extra-base hits; he drove in 12 runs.
“When they’re focused, their pitching is pretty good,” said Schelling. “We can run pretty well and I think we’ll be able to do some things on bases. It’s yet to be determined if we can hit the ball where it’s pitched, and if we can do that, we’ll be real effective hitting.
“Each day, we try to improve and get a little better,” he said. “Whether it be hitting, or consistently throwing the ball as a pitcher or throwing the ball across the diamond or getting the relay and hitting the cutoff. All those things are important. Baseball ... it’s a game of situations. What do you do in that situation. A lot of time ... how do you react?
“They listen and I’m real happy with that,” “It’s hard this time of year because you’ve got golf, tennis, track, graduation, music ... the rewards will be there.”
As far as the conference goes, Harlan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert and others are traditionally good and will probably be at the top of the conference. Glenwood has Kayden Anderon as one of the top pre-season picks in southwest Iowa, while Logan Sibenaller of Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Harlan’s Braydon Ernst expected to be among the top pitchers.
Now, the fun starts on the mound. It all begins with today’s game at Nodaway Valley.