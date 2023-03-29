ATLANTIC – Both coaches in Tuesday night’s season opening boys’ soccer contest pitting hosting Atlantic vs. Riverside saw some good things on the pitch at Atlantic High School.
Of course, there were the could’ve, should’ve would’ves, too, in the 3-1 victory posted by Riverside.
If the Trojans had gotten some better looks, maybe they’d have completed some early opportunities. And some better passing by the Bulldogs might’ve created some distance.
“We had some weakness in our passing but we communicated really well,” said Riverside coach Rick Ruyn. “Atlantic is a real tough team to stop and we’re fortunate to come up with the win.”
Mark Anderson, making his debut as the Trojans’ coach said some early attempts at scoring didn’t pan out.
“We pressed on and eventually we got some good opportunities on goal, but we just couldn’t finish,” he said.
Aiden Bell was the main guy for the Bulldogs, with two goals and an assist on the night. Bell’s first goal, a solo shot, was the lone goal of the first half.
That’s the way it stayed until the 64th minute, when Bell broke loose on the right side and fired in a shot just outside the goal box to make it 2-0.
Atlantic came back in the 72nd minute, as Kyler Edie took a pass from Taye Jordan on the right side and knocked in the goal to trim the Bulldogs’ lead in half. But with less than a minute left, Bell booted a pass to Dawson Henderson and re-established the two-goal margin, which was the final score.
Each goalkeeper – Tyrell Williams for Atlantic and Kaeden Pleas for Riverside – had 14 saves on the night. Williams’ best save was in the second half when he stopped a Bulldog penalty kick with less than 10 minutes left, and Pleas had some nice stops as well. The Bulldogs out-shot the Trojans 22-11.
Atlantic is 0-1 and will travel to Carroll on Friday for another non-conference game. Riverside is 1-0 and is off until April 18, when they are at Treynor.