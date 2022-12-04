ATLANTIC – The Atlantic basketball teams are still seeking their first wins of the season after being swept Saturday by ADM.
Both games sort of followed the same script as Friday night’s contests against Glenwood: The girls held a lead, only to be unable to sustain the momentum, the other team rally and finish the game off.
The boys would rally from an early deficit, only for the other team to go on a run, gain the advantage and the Trojans would be unable to get back into the game.
So it was with a 47-40 loss in the girls’ game, and a 68-37 loss in the boys’ contest.
In the boys’ game, the Trojans used a 12-2 run over the first four minutes of the second quarter to close a 10-point deficit to two, at 21-19. Carter Pellett had two field goals, and Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen and Ryder Burk also were part of the rally.
But the Tigers got hot to close out the first half and led by 10 at halftime. While the Trojans did close to within five on Caden Andersen’s old-fashioned three-point play midway through the third, the Tigers got hot from beyond the three-point line and built a 48-32 lead going into the fourth quarter before shifting into goodbye gear.
Pellett finished with a team-high 14 points but no other Atlantic player got out of single digits. ADM, which won its first game after losing a pair of two-point games, had a game-high 22 from Adam Bryte.
In the girls game, it was a back-and-forth contest, with the Trojans holding several leads. The biggest and best came late in the third period and going into the fourth, when the Trojans led 30-25 on Aubrey Guyer’s basket.
ADM then went on a 10-0 run to flip the momentum, and while Atlantic got to within a possession on a couple of occasions, the Trojans were eventually forced to foul and ADM put the game away at the line.
Paytn Harter had 16 points and Jada Jensen added 10. Top scorer for ADM was Nicole Stork and her 18 points.
The Trojan boys’ and girls’ teams will be going on the road this week for a pair of Hawkeye Ten Conference games, with the first stop Tuesday night at Clarinda. The girls do return home Thursday night for a non-conference game with ACGC, before going on the road again to meet Creston.