There was plenty of success to go around on area golf courses for area high school golfers this past spring.
CAM qualified for the Iowa Class 1A boys’ state meet, and success ran in the family as its top golfer, brother of a former state meet runner-up medalist, finished on the medal stand, setting the state for a potentially big next two seasons.
Meantime, the area’s top girls’ golfer rebounded from a sixth-place finish at her conference meet to sail into the state meet as regional medalist at both stages, eventually making the medal stand. She, like the area’s top boys’ golfer, has a season left and big things are ahead.
But there was a lot of success to go around. The Audubon boys and Atlantic girls each had three golfers on this, the fourth-annual all News-Telegraph golf team, and several teams had at least one golfer make it to at least the substate round.
So here it is, our area golf team:
BOYS
Captain
Chase Jahde, soph, CAM: Placed fourth at the Iowa Class 1A state golf meet at Ames Golf & Country Club with a two-day score of 153, after finishing Day 1 as the meet leader. Was the fourth-place medalist at the district meet, earning an individual state berth and helping to earn the Cougars a team spot at state. Was Rolling Valley Conference meet medalist with a 71, seven strokes over the runner-up. Following in the footsteps of his successful older sister, Sami, who was a state runner-up medalist her junior year.
The Team
Kamron Brownlee, sr., Griswold: A state meet qualifier, was the runner-up medalist at the Iowa Class 1A district meet in Anita with a 73, after finishing as runner-up medalist at the sectional meet in Mount Ayr. Third-place medalist at the Corner Conference meet.
Oliver Deist, soph., Audubon: Finished ninth at the Western Iowa Conference meet, and helped the Wheelers qualify for the Class 1A district meet with a sectional team championship at Neola.
Roth Den Beste, jr., Atlantic: Finished in an eighth-place tie at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 79, earning second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors.
Tristan Hayes, soph., Atlantic: Finished in an eighth-place tie at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 79, earning second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors.
Seth Hensley, sr., CAM: As consistently the No. 2 golfer for the Cougars, finished as the medalist at a Class 1A district meet on his home course with a 72. Runner-up medalist at the Rolling Valley Conference meet in Carroll with a 78. A key reason for the team’s state meet qualification, which placed 10th.
Hogan Hook, soph., Griswold: A Class 1A district meet qualifier with a fourth-place finish at the sectional meet in Mount Ayr, rebounding after finishing outside the top 10 at the Corner Conference meet.
Edward Miller, jr., Audubon: Finished seventh at the Western Iowa Conference meet, and helped the Wheelers qualify for the Class 1A district meet with a sectional team championship at Neola.
Trey Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: Finished as fourth-place medalist at the Class 1A sectional meet in Neola with an 83. Third-place medalist at the Rolling Valley Conference meet in Carroll with an 80.
Jay Remsburg, sr., Audubon: Runner-up medalist at the Iowa Class 1A sectional meet at Neola, and part of a Wheeler team that moved on to the district meet and placed third at the Western Iowa Conference meet.
GIRLS
Captain
Addison Brink, jr., Riverside: A two-time state meet qualifier, made the medal stand with a fifth-place finish with a two-day score of 177. Claimed regional final medalist honors with an 83, winning on a tiebreaker. Was also the regional semifinal meet medalist at Manning with an 87. Nice rebound after a sixth-place finish at the Western Iowa Conference meet with a 95.
The Team
Belle Berg, jr., Atlantic: A key part of the Trojans’ undefeated dual-meet run in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and a championship at the conference meet at Denison. Just missed qualifying for state with a seventh-place individual finish at the Iowa Class 3A regional final meet in Carroll; she fired a 91. Medalist at the Betty Heflin Tournament with an 84, helping the Trojans win their home invitational, and runner-up medalist at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 91.
Shay Burmeister, sr., Exira-EHK: As the Spartans’ lone golfer, finished third at the Rolling Valley Conference meet with a 99.
Kali Irlmeier, sr., Audubon: Earned the school’s first state meet berth in nine years with a sixth-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A regional final meet at Anita. Placed 41st at state with a two-day score of 205 to end a great career for the Wheelers. Third-place medalist at the Western Iowa Conference meet, firing a 90 at Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic.
Linsey Kieser, jr., Griswold: Runner-up medalist at the Corner Conference meet with a 92. Iowa Class 1A regional final meet qualifier, ended two strokes short of the state meet with a 96 and a 10th-place finish.
Lexi Noelck, sr., Atlantic: A key part of the Trojans’ undefeated dual-meet run in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and a successful defense of the conference championship at the league meet at Denison. Fifth-place medalist at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 96
Joey Reynolds, soph., Griswold: Third-place medalist at the Corner Conference meet with a 93. Iowa Class 1A regional final meet qualifier, where she finished with a 96.
Abby Smith, sr., Atlantic: A key part of the Trojans’ undefeated dual-meet run in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and a second-straight conference championship at the conference meet at Denison. Finished seventh individually at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet with a 96.
Reese Snyder, sr., CAM: A three-time Iowa Class 1A regional final meet qualifier, finished her outstanding career for the Cougars with a 96, tied for 10th overall. Was Rolling Valley Conference runner-up with a 99, winning on a tiebreaker.