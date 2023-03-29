CORNING – Southwest Valley has decided to split from SWAT.
An announcement this past week on the Corning-based school district’s Facebook page stated the district has decided to begin its now high school wrestling program.
Southwest Valley was one of five schools that were a part of the SWAT Valkyrie girls’ wrestling program, formed after the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union began sanctioning girls’ wrestling. CAM was the host school, with Atlantic, Griswold and Nodaway Valley also part of the five-school cooperative.
The remaining four schools are expected to remain part of SWAT, according to coach Tiffany South.
Southwest Valley superintendent Allen Naugle, in a post on Facebook, said that this past season working with SWAT “went very well,” and was appreciative of the support from the community and families of the athletes who competed.
“Our girls were able to practice and compete with girls from a few different school districts,” Naugle stated. “However we felt that moving forward it is in our district’s best interest to provide our girls an opportunity to compete for Southwest Valley. Due to future transportation difficulties and the increased popularity of girls wrestling we felt that it was best to make the change now. We want to be able to provide the girls here at Southwest Valley (Corning and Villisca) their own program and the ability to compete for their school.”
Southwest Valley was well represented with SWAT, with four athletes competing from the school. Senior Ady Lundquist was the most successful wrestler for the Valkyries, placing third at the first IGHSAU-sanctioned state meet.
South said the end game has always been for each school in the program to eventually have their own stand-alone program, but it was still stunning to see the end, at least for one of the schools and their participation, to come so soon. Lundquist was the lone senior, and the Timberwolves are expected to have a large incoming freshman class for the 2024 season.
“I’m going to miss the girls (from Southwest Valley),” she said. “As far as I know the rest of the schools are staying with the cooperative, but girls’ wrestling is growing so fast I’m not sure what’s going to happen.
“I’m looking forward to seeing our SWAT girls competing as well as (Southwest Valley). Once a Valkyrie, always a Valkyrie.”
A search for a coach for the stand-alone girls’ wrestling program was set to begin in the near future, along with forming a schedule, the Facebook page said.