Sometimes, it’s best to split and go alone.
That, in not so many words, is the rationale being presented by Atlantic School District superintendent Steve Barber as far as the Atlantic-CAM wrestling program’s future is concerned.
The Basic Education Data Survey, or BEDS, figures are used by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to determine classification in Iowa high school sports for the next school year. These are released normally in the spring, and if programs share, the combined enrollment is used to determine which class the school competes in post-season tournaments ... or, during football season, districts.
There’s three classes in Iowa for wrestling. The 64 largest schools – or host schools, as sometimes is the case when combined programs are considered – are placed in Class 3A, while the next 96 are in Class 2A, where Atlantic has been for at least the past decade and a half. (The Trojans did compete in Class 3A as late as the late 2000s decade.) The remaining schools are placed in Class 1A.
That’s the background.
Here’s the nutshell: The combined enrollment of Atlantic and CAM – 485, by the latest BEDS count – is such that the Trojan wrestling program wold move up to Class 3A, perhaps as the 62nd or 63rd largest, instead of remaining in Class 2A. As a stand alone, Atlantic’s enrollment is 366, placing it well within Class 2A range (in the mid 90s, most likely).
The majority of Class 3A schools is made up of metropolitan schools; among the notable large rural schools is Waverly-Shell Rock, in northeast Iowa.
Cutting to the chase: I am finding myself agreeing wholeheartedly with Barber’s recommendation, along with activities director Andrew Mitchell and coach Tim Duff.
Barber, in his comments to school board members at a meeting last week, noted that metropolitan schools “have a competitive advantage over our kids due to the number of students and how many wrestlers change location as wrestling is their No. 1 priority to their education.”
That’s just how it is and how it’s always been ... athletes, or more of them, who can specialize in one sport and focus year-round. Sure, you get occasional specialization at any school but this is especially prevalent in the metro schools.
Here’s what I think: Had there been a guarantee that each year, the post-season districts in Class 3A were only – and I stress only – Council Bluffs and Sioux City schools, the Atlantic-CAM program would likely be successful, at least at the district level. Neither Abraham Lincoln nor Thomas Jefferson high schools in Council Bluffs, nor any of the three Sioux City public schools (East, North and West) are nearly as successful or powerful as schools from suburban Des Moines.
And everyone to a man knows that Atlantic-CAM, if the cooperative continues, will be placed in a district with at least some of the following schools: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dallas Center-Grimes, Indianola, Johnston, Norwalk, Urbandale, Waukee, Waukee Northwest, West Des Moines Dowling and West Des Moines Valley. Note that I intentionally did not include Southeast Polk, consistently the most successful of the suburban Des Moines schools, because the Rams have typically not been sent to a district with western Iowa schools – that is, the IHSAA has tended to group the Rams with schools more to the central metro and/or east.
You might get one or two wrestlers to the state tournament in a setup that includes suburban Des Moines schools. That’s depending on the draws, which wrestlers are highly ranked and so many other variables ... including luck. Even if there’s just, for sake of argument, two of the strongest suburban schools included and you include less-successful programs (including the Des Moines public schools, meaning East, Lincoln, North-Hoover and Roosevelt), the two suburban schools would likely take up anywhere from two-thirds to three-fourths (roughly 18-21) of the 28 available state spots from a given district.
That’s how strong the suburban schools have become.
But the way things have changed in the past decade, it’s just as likely, if not moreso, that you could have all Atlantic wrestlers sitting at home for the state tournament ... and this, even as coach Duff and others have worked so hard to become one of the best programs for its size statewide. All that hard work and dedication would be lost.
And invariably, even if you did put Atlantic in a group with just Council Bluffs and Sioux City schools and got five or six wrestlers to state, you’ll still run into wrestlers from the elite programs in the state; besides the suburban Des Moines schools I listed earlier, you’d have Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City High, North Scott and Waverly-Shell Rock, among others. The chances of medaling would still be very slim.
Enough of that.
Atlantic – as Atlantic-CAM – has had anywhere from four to six qualifiers each of the four years I’ve been following the Trojans. That’s pretty good for a program that’s on the rise and is, as a Class 2A team, expected to maybe increase that in 2023.
And a sixth-place finish as a team dual qualifier is also just as indicative of how successful Atlantic has been, especially against schools its size. At the dual team meet, all three of the duals were competitive, down-to-the-wire – Osage and Crestwood being tight losses, Winterset being a big win.
Granted, the Trojans won two of five duals at the Red Owens Holiday Tournament, hosted by Southeast Polk just before Christmas. Surprisingly, the dual with West Des Moines Dowling was really tight, and there was a really nice win over a decent Iowa City West team, although West is not nearly as good as the Class 3A’s elite. Most of the wrestlers that previously competed for Waukee High before the opening of Waukee Northwest decided to go to the new school, so the once-powerful Warriors are in rebuild mode.
But take a look at the disparity between Atlantic and the two teams that posted decisive wins: Bettendorf and the host Rams. I don’t know without looking whether Bettendorf had its full varsity lineup but the Trojans won just twice in 14 matches, and word has it that some of their junior varsity wrestlers could start and be successful for other schools, including some of the best in Iowa. Southeast Polk won the other dual 68-0, and while most of the matches were more competitive than some might figure, the major decisions and technical falls in a majority of the matches – there were a couple of close bouts – still added up and showed just how strong the Rams are and how much better they are than the Trojans.
You have to feel bad for CAM. They have a couple of promising wrestlers upcoming that would have done good things for Atlantic, and have one underclassman who qualified for the state meet this past winter. (Another CAM student who was a varsity regular, who is graduating, is a two-time top-five state placewinner.) The program is in a quandry: Go it alone (and have limited numbers, simply due to its size), or potentially get a new sharing partner, maybe in Nodaway Valley or Griswold, knowing that the new program would likely be Class 2A.
So I don’t know what the best answer for CAM and their wrestlers is, except that I hope that a workable solution for them is found.
For Atlantic, the answer is clear: To remain successful, it means cutting back.
The shame of it all is that, by all indications, the relationship has been positive and that maybe at some point in the future it can be restored.