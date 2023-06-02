The St. Anthony Foundation awarded $27,800 in scholarships to 35 students in west central Iowa this week. These scholarships are awarded annually to individuals pursuing professional healthcare careers. Since the beginning of the scholarship program in 2003, $255,900 in awards have helped 338 students achieve their goal of continued education in health care.
“Each year St. Anthony Foundation is honored to award scholarships to deserving students with the goal of encouraging students to continue an education in the healthcare field,” said Trish Roberts, St. Anthony Development Director. “We are grateful to the families and donors who help support these scholarships, often through their generosity of endowed gifts to the St. Anthony Foundation. This year’s scholarships are investing in the future generation of healthcare professionals in a wide variety of areas including chemistry, exercise science, laboratory technology, radiography, and more."
The 2023 local scholarship recipients include:
· Isabella Armitage, Audubon, Bob & Mary Lou Ware Memorial Scholarship
Honorary scholarship recipients include:
· Laura Anthofer, Coon Rapids, St. Anthony Foundation Healthcare Scholarship
· Alexandra Asmus, Audubon, St. Anthony Foundation Healthcare Scholarship
· Madelyn Snyder, Manning, St. Anthony Foundation Healthcare Scholarship
Scholarship applications are available in January of each year through area high schools, DMACC and on St. Anthony’s website. For more info, contact foundation@stanthonyhospital.org.