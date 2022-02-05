ATLANTIC – They’re the core of the Atlantic boys’ swimming team.
For the past four years, this quartet – Brayden Atkinson, Alex Sampson, Bryce Schmidtke and Bryan York – have held the Trojan swimming program together.
They’ve stuck the sport of swimming out through the ups and downs, and held to a sport that has been a part of their lives since they were in elementary school, starting with the Flying Sharks and going onward.
The foursome reflected on their high school careers as the last meet prior to state – the state qualifying meet – takes place today in Johnston. Some individual events for some teams around the state have already qualified, but for relays the SQM champions plus the next best times from around the state, to get to a total of 32 teams, will earn the right to compete at the state meet.
The state meet is Saturday, Feb. 12, at the University of Iowa Rec Center, Iowa City.
The Trojans’ best hopes of getting an event to state for the first time in four years is in the relays.
York recalls starting when he was 6 years old.
“It’s always been a part of my life and something I’ve grown up doing is going to the pool,” he said. “When we had the opportunity to go into high school, we jumped at the chance and we’ve done it all four years.”
“As you’re going into, like, eighth grade and all, (coach Dean Junker) was like, ‘You guys should start swimming with the high schoolers,’” added Atkinson. “So we got an early jump and ever since then it’s been improvement ever since.”
Despite limited numbers the Trojans give it their all at every meet, even against strong competition and in meets where the final outcome is often certain. None of them have ever backed down and they have given their all.
“I can’t see myself not doing it,” said Atkinson. “It’s become a part of my winters.”
“It’s just a part of our lives now,” added York.
This year’s team has nine swimmers. Along with the seniors are freshman Abe Schechinger and four who participate via various sharing agreements: brothers Kyler and Keaton Rieken and Logan Doyle, all from Riverside; and Alex Lihs of Clarinda.
First, of their senior teammates, York and Atkinson had high praise of both Sampson and Schmidtke.
“They’re both amazing swimmers, coming here each and every day,” said Atkinson. “They put in all the effort they can and you can see the improvement with the work they’ve put in.”
Added York: “I’ve been swimming with Alex, when he started swimming at age 6 as well. We’ve just become friends ever since. Same with Bryce when he moved here in fourth or fifth grade. He hopped in and has come to enjoy it as much as we have.”
Sampson called the past four years “a real blast.”
“To be able to swim with all my other brothers, Bryan, Brayden (and) Bryce ... it’s been a real blast and to be able to swim with them one last time is really nice,” he said.
There’s more to being a part of the team than just competing.
“They showed me how to play cards,” said Schmidtke. “And they’ve given me a few good pointers on how to swim, how to have my arms out and stretch out. They’ve inspired me to keep going, try harder, try to beat them.”
So why swim? There’s other winter sports, like basketball, wrestling, archery and (although not at Atlantic) bowling one could go out for.
“There was nothing else at the time,” said Sampson. “And at first (my parents) asked me to choose a sport or they’d choose one for me. The second option is what they chose. But ever since I started swimming I fell in love with it. Coach (Junker) believed I could be good at it and taught me how to get after those times.”
“A lot of my friends were out for it,” said Schmidtke. “And it seemed like fun to me and I gave it a shot and stuck with it for a long time.”
York is typically seen in long-distance events, such as the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and will also participate in relays. Atkinson said he loves those races “that are short, sweet and to the point” – that is, the sprint events, such as the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and he’ll also be seen on relays.
“Relays are one of the fun parts of swimming,” said York. “You get to play to each other’s strong suits and see how you can do against each other. It’s a team bonding experience as well.”
“You can push each other as well as yourself, and see if you get the better time,” Atkinson said.
Swimming isn’t the only activity each of the seniors are involved with. York has been involved with band, choir, drama, tennis and FFA. Atkinson is busy with band, tennis and soccer. Schmidtke has been involved with archery in the past. Sampson is also heavily involved in fine arts, plus has been a member of the cross country and track programs.
The seniors said they owe a lot of their success to coach Junker.
“It’s been a real pleasure to have swam under him. He’s given great advice and it’s definitely one of those mottos of listen to the wise,” said York.
“He comes in here each and every day and gives us a workout,” said Atkinson. “If you swim it the way you’re supposed to you’ll see the improvements. Dean’s always great about pointing out when you’re improving.”
“It’s been a long process,” admitted Sampson. “He’s been the one to push us hard and not necessarily to back off so much but he’s been hungry to get us better as well as trying to make us better people ... and things we need to do at meets.”
“He believes in us,” noted Schmidtke.
The younger teammates have been a big boost to the program.
“This is our first year swimming with Alex (Lihs) and our first year swimming with everyone else (the Rieken brothers and Doyle),” said Atkinson. “But even with (Lihs), seeing his improvement has been amazing so it’ll be amazing what they pull out.”
“They’ve done really good and have had good times,” said Schmidtke.
York said all eyes now are on some of the youths coming up through the Flying Sharks, most notably Hunter Quist, who will be a freshman this coming fall.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do and coming back to support him in the future,” said York. Atkinson added there are a number of younger swimmers who could also prove to be strong in the future.
With Saturday’s SQM at Johnston being their last, the goal is, as it is for every swimmer, to be peaking with their best times of the year. That’ll be needed as the competition includes, besides the host Dragons, Des Moines East, Des Moines Roosevelt, Indianola, Newton, Ottumwa and Waukee.
Waukee and Johnston are the favorites to qualify the most events, but there exists the possibility for Atlantic to get an event or two in.
“We have to go out and swim hard and some PRs but we all acknowledge our best chance is in the 200 and 400 relays,” said York.
Added Sampson: “It’s going to be some good competition but we’re looking to put some good times on the board and get some good placings as well.”