SWAT Valkyries
100: Jazz Christensen, soph. (16, 18-9) vs. Aroura Preston, jr., Spirit Lake-Park (17, 19-6).
110: Ady Lundquist, sr. (3, 30-1) vs. Johnelle Gliem, fresh., Baxter (30, 10-11).
130: Evy Marlin, soph. (17, 20-4) vs. Gracie Leslie, jr., Nevada (16, 39-12).
170: Grace Britten, jr. (10, 35-1) vs. Glorious Frieley, fresh., Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (23, 20-12).
190: Ellen Gerlock, soph. (10, 29-4) vs. Elvia Topete Anzua, jr., MOC-Floyd Valley (23, 19-8).
235: Haley Armstrong, fresh. (4, 25-2) vs. Maddy Stanek, sr., Manson Northwest Webster (29, 11-8).
AHSTW
235: Isabella Canada, sr. (6, 15-3) vs. Elizabeth Kalinay, soph., West Marshall (27, 24-17).
RIVERSIDE
115: Molly Allen, soph. (1, 26-0) vs. Brianna Kiger, freshl, Carroll (15-19).
120: Carly Henderson, jr. (10, 27-5) vs. Allison Baker, sr., Ballard (15-5).
170: Kia Meek, sr. (30, 22-22) vs. Libby Dix, soph., Mount Vernon (3, 37-1).
Note: Seeds and records are listed.
STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Thursday, Feb. 2
(eight mats all day)
Session 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Championship first-round, followed by second round and first-round wrestlebacks.
Session 2, 5-9 p.m.: Quarterfinals, and second- and third-round wrestlebacks.
Friday, Feb. 3
Session 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (6 mats): Semifinals and fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round wrestlebacks, and seventh-place matches.
Session 4, 5-9 p.m. (3 mats): Awards presentations and Grand March, followed by state championship, third- and fifth-place matches and presentation of place winners (all weight classes).