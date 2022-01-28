ELK HORN – If there’s any one thing that perhaps made a bigger difference in Thursday’s showdown between two top-6 ranked teams, it might be turnovers.
Nobody knows exactly how many of those miscues Exira-EHK had, but key ones came at the most inopportune time in their non-conference contest with Panorama.
The Panthers made the most of what they were given, and came away with a 58-53 win over the Spartans. In the process, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A handed the Class 1A No. 3 Spartans their first loss of the year.
The Spartans, who had a pair of five-point leads in the first half, had problems adjusting to the Panthers’ pressure defense in the second half and fell behind by 14 points before mounting a big comeback.
Macy Emgarten’s free throw with 5-1/2 minutes left in the first half gave the Spartans a 20-15 lead, and a bit later, it was four free throws by Quinn Grubbs that gave them two leads of that big, the last at 24-19, before Emgarten’s free throw pair made it 26-21.
The Panthers were battling foul problems, with two stuck with three fouls, but they still managed to claw in front off a steal and basket to Payton Beckman to give her team a 28-26 edge at halftime.
Panorama’s largest lead was 48-34 with 6-1/2 minutes left in the game, several of the baskets coming off unforced turnovers. But the Spartans wouldn’t go away.
Grubbs helped fuel a comeback with a pair of threes sandwiching a free throw to cut the deficit in half. Shay Burmeister then canned a three with 4:29 left, and all of a sudden it was a two-possession game, and Grubbs’ two-fer attempts at the line cut the Panther lead to just two, at 48-46.
But that’s as close as it got, as the Spartans had several empty possessions. The Panthers connected on all four of their final attempts at the line and, despite the odds – three starters fouled out, while attempting fewer free throws (17) than the Spartans made (19) – they came away with the win.
Grubbs finished with a game-high 19 points, while Emgarten added 17 and Mollie Rasmussen added 10. Panorama had a team-high 14 from Jaidyn Sellers and 12 from Beckman, their leading scorer. But three of the four other players who scored had at least eight points.
In the end, it was a game both teams needed, and should serve them well as both are expected to make long post-season runs in their respective classes.
The Spartans (14-0) are off until Monday, when they host Paton-Churdan.