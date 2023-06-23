The brackets are set for post-season softball in Iowa, and there are some interesting roads area teams will be taking if they want to go to the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
Two area teams, both in Iowa Class 1A, have first-round byes: Griswold and Exira-EHK. The Tigers reached the state tournament for its only time in 1985, while the Spartans will be looking for their first-ever tournament bid after consolidation in 2010.
Here's what's going on:
CLASS 3A
Games are July 5, 8 and 11, all at 7 p.m.
Atlantic is in Region 4, and will host Red Oak in a first-round game, the game at the Little League Complex. The winner will travel to Clarinda to play either the host Cardinals or Shenandoah. The Cardinals drew the No. 2 seed, and the game will be at the Lied Recreation Center.
Davis County is the top seed, and other teams are Centerville, Clarke of Osceola and Des Moines Christian.
CLASS 1A
Games are June 30, and July 5, 7 and 10, with all games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Region 3: Southeast Warren is the top seed, with Exira-EHK and Woodbine the others with first-round byes. Besides Exira-EHK, local teams are Audubon, CAM and Riverside.
CAM will host Nodaway Valley, with the winner taking on Southeast Warren at Milo. The winner of that part of the bracket will face either East Union, Melcher-Dallas, Murray or Orient-Macksburg. The regional semifinal is at Milo.
Audubon will host Tri-Center of Neola, with the winner taking on Exira-EHK at Lloyd Petersen Park in Kimballton, with a 5 p.m. start time. Riverside will host Council Bluffs St. Albert, with that winner traveling to Woodbine to face the Tigers. The winners of those two parts of the bracket will meet at 5 p.m. in Kimballton.
Region 4: Griswold is the No. 2 seed in this generally southwest Iowa bracket, with Wayne of Corydon the top seed. The other team with a first-round bye is Fremont-Mills.
The lower half of the bracket is essentially a replay of the Corner Conference tournament, with the Tigers hosting the winner of the East Mills-Sidney first-round game. Essex and Stanton will play, with that winner facing the Knights. The regional semifinal is at Griswold.
On the top side of the bracket are top-seed Wayne, plus Bedford, Lamoni, Lenox, Mormon Trail of Garden Grove, Moulton-Udell and Seymour. The semifinals are slated to be in Corydon.
CLASS 2A
Games are June 30, and July 5, 7 and 10, all at 7 p.m.
Region 2: AHSTW is assigned to this region, and will host IKM-Manning in the first round. The winner will play Missouri Valley, the No. 1 seed of the region. Treynor and Underwood will be potential semifinal opponents, with that semifinal at Missouri Valley.
The lower half of the bracket has Alta-Aurelia, MMCRU, MVAOCOU, Ridge View and Sioux Central, with the semifinals at Sioux Rapids.
Region 3: ACGC will host Southwest Valley in a first-round game, with the winner taking on Van Meter on the Bulldogs' home field. Panorama and West Central Valley are the potential semifinal opponents.
The lower half of the bracket has Carroll Kuemper Catholic as the highest seed, with East Sac County, Manson-Northwest Webster, Pocahontas Area and South Central Calhoun also in the bracket. The semifinalists will play at the Little League Complex in Carroll.