Kinnick Juhl is a name you’ll know in a few years even more than you do now.
He’s a blossoming star on the basketball court, but soon he’ll also be a shining star on the tennis courts.
This past week, he placed fourth at No. 2 singles at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Shenandoah, playing up to his seed. For the season, he went 5-4, playing either No. 2, 3 or 4 singles (depending on the lineup).
Congratulations on a well-earned Athlete Of the Week honor from the News-Telegraph, Kinnick. Here’s a little bit about him, from a survey he shared with the NT:
Parents and family: Kelly and Amanda, Koen, Keaton and Kennedy.
Favorites (food, music/artist/song, hobby): Wings, Rap, sports,
When did you start getting involved in the sport you are in now?: I got involved into tennis freshman year.
What is your favorite memory about sports (not necessarily the sport you are in)?: My first ever varsity basketball game.
Other activities involved at school: Football and basketball.
What one thing have you learned the most from your coaches and teammates?: One thing I learned from my teammates is negativity only hurts the team.
What advice would you give future athletes in your sport?: I would tell them to focus one day at a time.