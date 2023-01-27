Audubon went 0-3 at the ACGC quadrangular Tuesday night in Guthrie Center, but there were some individual highlights.
In a 69-3 loss to the host Chargers, Carson Perdew picked up a 13-9 win over Blaise Tallman at 160 pounds. Lane Elmquist and Jack Stanerson picked up pinfall wins at 106 and 126, respectively, in the 30-21 loss to Manson Northwest Webster.
The Wheelers also fell 30-12 to CAM, in a dual where both Wheeler victories were by forfeit.
Over the weekend, the Wheelers competed at the annual Herb Irgens Invitational, with two making the podium.
Elmquist led the way with a seventh-place finish at 106, going 3-2 in contested matches, including an 8-3 decision victory over Sioux Center’s Bryce Oostenink in the seventh-place match. He also had a sudden victory and another pin en route to his finish.
Stanerson won a pair of matches at 120 and ended his weekend in eighth place. Both of his victories came by pinfall.
Elmquist is now 22-10 on the season, while Stanerson moved his record to 12-18.
Audubon hosts its annual invitational on Saturday.
GIRLS
The Audubon girls’ wrestling team wrapped up the regular season with an 11th-place finish at the Bill Smith Battle in the Bluffs, hosted by Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
Jordan Mulford finished third with a pair of victories, while Kori Sybesma went 2-2 and finished fourth. Emily Foran came in fifth as the most successful Wheelers on the mat.
Next up: Today’s regional girls’ wrestling tournament. The event is all in one class this year, with Audubon assigned to Region 2 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, with an 11 a.m. start time.
Audubon’s best chance at a top-four finish is expected to be Laura McCarville, who has a 10-21 record at 125 pounds.
The top four placewinners in each bracket advance to the state tournament, Feb. 2-3 at Xstream Arena in Coralville.