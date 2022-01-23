CORNING – Jace Rose admitted he was expecting a bigger challenge in his championship match at the John J. Harris Invitational.
The Riverside senior, however, did what he always does at the annual Southwest Valley High School-hosted meet: Dominate.
Matched against Iowa Class 1A No. 8 Payton Harger of Earlham in the 120-pound championship match, Rose – himself ranked fourth in Class 1A – immedaitely took a 7-0 lead in the first period, then immediately turned a reversal into a pin just six seconds into the second period.
That not only ended a day of domination, it sealed Rose’s fourth Harris Invitational championship.
Rose, who also won his 150th career match in the high school ranks, admitted he rarely looks at the brackets or concerns himself with who he’ll be facing. He just treats every match the same, as though he were in a state championship match and facing the top-ranked opponent in the state.
“It was great competiton for me this weekend, and I’m not satisfied yet,” he said. “But I’m pretty happy as of right now.”
Rose was one of five News-Telegraph area champions at the Harris meet.
Atlantic-CAM had three of those titlists, with Aiden Smith (106) and Ethan Follmann (126) each pinning their opponents and 170-pounder Kadin Stutzman breezing to a 14-0 win over Class 1A No. 5 Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU.
Smith, a freshman, began his road to a possible four Harris championships with a first-period pinfall win over Kadin Whipp of Clarinda. It was the second time Smith pinned Whipp in a week, nedding a full three minutes on Thursday night.
Follmann got Winterset’s Abe Bushong just seconds into the third period, immediately turning Bushong to rally from a 2-1 deficit going into the final period.
ACGC’s Tegan Slaybaugh was the other area winner, dominating Southwest Valley’s Brayden Maeder in their 113 pound championship match before pinning him in 5:30.
Three others reached the championship but came up short. Atlantic-CAM’s Easton O’Brien dropped a hard-fought 11-3 major decision to Class 1A No. 3 Elliot Cooney. The Wolverine senior won his first championship after taking thee second-place finishes.
Riverside had the other runner-up finishes, with Nolan Moore being pinned by Eduardo Garcia of Winterset at 152, and Logan Green of Clarinda getting a third-period win over Nathan Messerschmidt at 285.
Winterset went into the day challenging for the title, but in the end, it was a two-team race between Atlantic-CAM and Creston. The team championship came down to Creston’s Max Chapman securing the win in a third-place match, with the Panthers breaking a tie for the tournament title to nip the Trojans, 212-210.
All told, Atlantic-CAM won 38 matches on the weekend, and 10 made the medal stand. Brian South (152) was third, while Dante Hedrington (138), Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Miles Mundorf (220) each took fourth. Brenden Casey was fifth at 195, with Nathan Keiser coming in sixth at 285.
Atlantic-CAM will have three more opportunities to see Creston at tournaments in successive Saturdays, starting with this coming weekend’s Hawkeye Ten Conference meet at Atlantic High School.
“I told the boys I was really proud to watch them all,” said Trojan coach Tim Duff. “All 14 of our wrestlers competed hard and not only this weekend but back to Thursday. That’s three days back-to-back-to-back, so I thought we had great effort all three days. Our kids are showing a lot of improvement.”
ACGC had a pair of fifth-place finishers in Gavin Sloss (120) and Cayden Jensen (152). Riverside had two other medalists, with Davis Bramman (106) taking fifth and Dalton Smith (113) sixth.
Griswold had one wrestler advance to Saturday’s competition. Cale Swain, competing at 170, went 1-1 on the day, pinning Bedford-Lenox’s Izaak Dukes before being eliminated by pinfall by Earlham’s Nic Swalla.
John J. Harris Invitational
Jan. 21-22, at Corning
Team results: 1. Creston 212, 2. Atlantic-CAM 210, 3. Winterset 163, 4. Clarinda 117, 5. Bedford-Lenox 96, 6. Riveside 92.5, 7. Nodaway Valley 84, 8. Missouri Valley 82, 9. ACGC 63.5, 10. Earlham 63, 11. Southwest Valley 58.5, 12. Red Oak 54.5, 13. Panorama 53, 14. Central Decatur 47,15. MVAOCOU 43, 16. Clarke/Murray 40.5, 17. Shenandoah 38, 18. Mount Ayr 35, 19. Tri-Center 34, 20. Southwest Iowa 32.5, 21. Denison-Schleswig 32, 22. East Mills 26, 23. Griswold 6, 24. Des Moines North-Hoover 2, 25. Wayne of Corydon 1.
Championship matches
106: Aiden Smith (Atl) pinned Kaden Whipp (Cla) 1:16. 113: Tegan Slaybaugh (ACGC) pinned Brayden Maeder (SWV) 5:30. 120: Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Payton Harger (E) 2:09. 126: Ethan Follmann (Atl) pinned Abe Bushong (Win) 4:09. 132: Elliot Cooney (NV) maj. dec. Easton O’Brien (Atl) 11-3. 138: Austin Evans (Cre) maj. dec. Jaxon Christensen (NV) 12-2. 145: Kale Downey (Cla) dec. Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) 8-3. 152: Eudardo Garcia (Win) pinned Nolan Moore (Riv) 0:57. 160: Dawson Bond (RO) dec. Logan Fairchild (Win) 2-0. 170: Kadin Stutzman (Atl) maj. dec. Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) 14-0. 182: Gage Clausen (MV) dec. Reilly Hoven (Win) 3-2. 195: Jaxson Hildebrand (DS) dec. Brecken Freeberg (TC) 5-3. 220: Tegan Carson (CD) dec. Cooper Andersen (Pan) 9-5. 285: Logan Green (Cla) pinned Nathan Messerschmidt (Riv) 4:29.
Area weekend records
Atlantic-CAM (38-21) – 106: Aiden Smith, 1st, 3-0. 113: Taye Jordan, DNP, 0-2. 120: Cruz Weaver, DNP, 1-2. 126: Ethan Follmann, 1st, 4-0. 132: Easton O’Brien, 2nd, 3-1. 138: Dante Hedrington, 4th, 4-2. 145: Tanner O’Brien, DNP, 1-2. 152: Brian South, 3rd, 5-1. 160: Owen Hoover, DNR, 2-2. 170: Kadin Stutzman, 1st, 4-0. 182: Jarrett Armstrong, 4th, 2-2. 195: Brenden Casey, 5th, 4-2. 220: Miles Mundorf, 4th, 2-2. 285: Nathan Keiser, 6th, 3-3.
ACGC (14-18) – 113: Tegan Slaybaugh, 1st, 4-0. 120: Gavin Sloss, 5th, 4-2. 126: Tatum Bates, DNP, 0-2. 132: Jackson Pfrang DNP, 1-2. 145: Tanner Herskowitz, DNP, 0-2. 152: Cayden Jensen, 5th, 3-2. 160: Dawson Muller, DNP, 1-2. 182: Bryce Rochholz, DNP, 1-2. 195: Cooper Tunik, DNP, 0-2. 220: Michael Fuller, DNP, 0-2.
Griswold (2-5) – 152: Tony Bennett, DNP, 0-1. 170: Cale Swain, DNP, 2-2. 182: Wyatt Petersen, DNP, 0-2.
Riverside (15-17) – 106: Davis Bramman, 5th, 2-2. 113: Dalton Smith, 6th, 2-3. 120: Jace Rose, 1st, 3-0. 126: Taven Moore, DNP, 1-2. 132: Austyn Fisher, DNP, 0-2. 138: Jett Rose, DNP, 2-2. 152: Nolan Moore, 2nd, 3-1. 170: Justin Wilson, DNP, 0-2. 220: Brock Comstock, DNP, 1-2. 285: Nathan Messerschmidt, 2nd, 2-1.