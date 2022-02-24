A pair of Atlantic players made the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s all-district teams, announced Thursday.
Jada Jensen, a junior, was joined on the Iowa Class 3A southwest team by freshman teammate Paytn Harter.
Harter made an immediate impact for the Trojans, starting 20 of the team’s 23 games. She averaged 13.6 ppg and grabbed 184 rebounds, both team highs. She also had 52 steals.
Jensen had a 12.7 ppg scoring average and was the team’s leader in assists (80) and steals (77). She also had 70 rebounds.
Six players were honored on Class 1A’s west central team: CAM’s Mallory Behnken and Eva Steffensen; Exira-EHK’s Macy Emgarten and Quinn Grubbs; and Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen.
Behnken (310 points on the season, 179 rebounds) and Steffensen (296 season points, 63 assists, 61 steals) were among the reasons why CAM had a 19-4 record and finished in a tie for second in the Rolling Valley Conference. Emgarten (379 points, 179 rebounds) and Grubbs (367 points, 77 assists, 87 steals) led Exira-EHK to their second straight state tournament appearance and sixth since 2015.
Hermansen and Christensen each were 1,000-point career scorers, with Hermansen setting a new school record and Christensen also the school’s all-time leading rebounder. The led the Wheelers to a regional semifinal appearance for the second year in a row.