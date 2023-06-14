SOFTBALL
Griswold 13, CAM 0:
- Griswold senior Makenna Askeland collected her 100th career hit and Karly Millikan, who earlier this week notched her 400 strikeout, pitched the two-hit shutout in a romp over CAM Tuesday night.
The Tigers got a grand slam from McKenna Wiechman, who ended 2-for-3 ont he night, driving in five runs. Askeland collected two hits on the night with a double and a triple, scoring three runs, while Dakota Reynolds also had three runs.
No statistics were collected for CAM. Griswold is now 15-0 on the year and secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Corner Conference tournament. CAM is now 8-6.
Riverside 5, AHSTW 4:
- Sophia Fenner continues to have an impressive season for the Lady Dawgs, scattering six hits and getting support from Ayla Richardson, who doubled twice and scored twice in a win over the Lady Vikes.
Rylie Knop had two hits for AHSTW.
Treynor 4, Audubon 2:
- Jordan Porsch and Addie Hocker each had a hit and RBI for the Wheelers in a loss to the Cardinals Tuesday night in Western Iowa Conference action.
Madrid 9, ACGC 7:
- The Chargers fell behind 4-0 and played catchup the rest of the night in a West Central Activities Conference loss to the Tigers Tuesday night in Madrid.
BASEBALL
ACGC 11, Madrid 2:
- The offense got jumpstarted in the fourth inning for the Chargers, as four runs helped boost them to the West Central Activities Conference victory Tuesday night over the Tigers.
Lance Bunde had four hits and drove in two runs, plus stole two bases and scored all four times he got on base, in the win. Brock Littler added two hits and two RBI. Littler went six innings in the circle, striking out nine while allowing just three hits.
Fremont-Mills 13, CAM 2:
- The Cougars scored its only two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Collin Bower and Kegan Croghan driving in the runs in the five-inning loss to the Knights Tuesday night in Anita.
Makade Paulsen took the loss, giving up just four hits but walking six on the night.
AHSTW 11, Riverside 8:
- Both teams had big bases-loaded hits, and they led to multiple runs.
But just as the Vikings won the game, so did they with how the hits and resulting runs came about.
AHSTW got a grand slam from Brayden Lund, while Riverside’s Keaten Rieken pounded out a three-run triple. Jacob Coon got the win for AHSTW, while Kaeden Pleas struck out three in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Treynor 16, Audubon 6:
- The Wheelers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but that was all the offense they got. They still led after 4-1/2 innings, but a nine-run fifth inning was the killer as the Cardinals raced to the comeback win.
Aaron Olsen and Cooper Nielsen each had two hits, and Nielsen brought home two runs in the loss. The Wheelers gave up eight errors on the night, as just three Treynor runs were earned.