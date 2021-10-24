housing survey card
By Jeff Lundquist NT Publisher

The City of Atlantic’s Housing Committee is asking members of the public to participate in a survey about housing needs in conjunction with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The survey will accept responses until Friday November 5th at 5 p.m. and only takes a few minutes to complete. To access the survey, go to https://bit.ly/3AMu5Zc, or access it on a smart phone using the QR code. Contact City Hall with questions or comments at 712-243-4810.

