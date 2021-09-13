September 10, 2021
The past two weeks have been a time for reflecting as I heal from replacement parts surgery that hinders many of us as we age. Southwest Iowa is fortunate to have the medical professionals and facilities in order to be treated close to home. I often wonder what people do who live deep rural without the convenience of nearby medical options.
What I have found during my recuperation time is that I spend entirely too much time on social media and listening/watching the news. As I have mentioned in other columns, I am a news junkie and it doesn't always play to my best interests. A twenty four hour news cycle is just too much for anyone to handle. I have noticed throughout the day and evening that all stories get repeated several times over adding to my consternation that the world is falling apart. My anecdote is to read a book, listen to music and to sort through piles of mail and magazines that accumulate during our busy summers. I have to realize that the world will continue to revolve, the seasons will change and that concentrating on what is important to me close at home is where my energy should be spent.
Sure, there are a number of terrible things that happen day after day, the daily/hourly news stations depend on the tragic, the ugly and the negative. I am sure that you, like me, are fatigued with COVID/Delta news, hurricanes, climate change, Afghanistan and whatever else you can pile on this list. While all of these and more pelt the airwaves with negatives, there are a lot of good news stories that are hidden. We need to seek out the good news as solace to a crumbling world.
There is a website called Upworthy.com. The description on the website says: Upworthy is a website dedicated to positive storytelling. It was started in March 2012 by Eli Pariser, the former executive director of MoveOn, and Peter Koechley, the former managing editor of The Onion. One of Facebook's co-founders, Chris Hughes, was an early investor. In 2017, the company was acquired by Good Worldwide. Between the two platforms, they reached 100MM people a month. We all need to subscribe to a website such as this to counteract the daily barrage of negativism. There are good people in the world that are making a better place for all of us. The stories are uplifting and real told by and for real people.
In our communities we have people who step up to volunteer for any number of tasks that need to be done. We have organizations that raise money to support non-profits that fill the gaps when low income, full time jobs don't provide a decent living for individuals and families. Those are the deeds that counteract the negatives and help us to be more actively engaged, positive citizens. Being a part of making our communities better places to live is an act of civic duty; we can do that whether we identify as Democrats, Republicans or Independents. Respecting each other for our political beliefs is part of what makes a thriving community. We are all a part of our community and we need to have each others backs.
We live in a country of free speech and sometimes we carry that too far - to the point of making others feel bad for what they believe. Threats, name calling and shouting hinders us from hearing each other speak what we believe. Our democracy is fragile, a work in progress. Let's do what we can to lift up the good in everybody and if we disagree, do it respectfully.