Residents in the CAM School District voted against a $30 million bond issue Tuesday, which would have paid for building improvements to have a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita.
District officials have been discussing facilities and what, if any, improvements are needed, which led to a facility study completed in 2019. Improvement options were presented during public meetings, and a facilities committee recommended the final option.
Proposed additions and renovations included installation of fire sprinklers and fire alarms, new heating, cooling, electrical, and lighting systems, restroom and locker room renovations to bring them into ADA compliance, new secure entrances, renovated office and administration spaces, an expanded kitchen, cafeteria and commons spaces, new and renovated classrooms, improvements for playgrounds and parking sites, and consideration of space for childcare.
CAM Superintendent Paul Croghan said residents ultimately had to make the decision on the bond issue, and now board members and school officials will have to determine what to do next.
“This bond election was for the people to decide (if they wanted to support it),” Croghan said. “Through the community engagement meetings, and other things, I understood everybody wanted us to do something to our buildings. (The bond was a) revenue source to do that. It failed. (We will have to) figure out what we are going to do to continue to educate our kids, and also what we can afford to do with our buildings, and prioritize what gets done. And we know that some of the immediate needs are about $16 million, and we’ll have to be able prioritize and do those things when we have the money to do them.”
Croghan said he appreciated “all the efforts that people put into this process,” and discussion would start during the next board meeting.