ELK HORN – The Elk Horn Pool House Project is moving forward with bids opened on Sept. 5, and the city council voted to approve bids at their meeting Wednesday, Sept. 6. A bid of $7,500 was awarded to CJ’s Excavation LLC for demo on the pool house; The award of contract went to Precision Concrete Services, Inc. at $100,000 for concrete work; an award of contract went to Viking Construction, Inc. for the construction of the pool house and plans, specifications and form of contract were approved. The total amount to rebuild the pool house is $331,000.
Elk Horn City Clerk Chelsee Jacobsen explained earlier this year, the pool house was built in 1966, and there are parts of it that need to be updated.
“One of the major concerns for at least the last three years is the rest area portions of the pool are not covered. So they are completely exposed to the sun all year round,” she said.
Jacobsen said that can add wear and tear to the facilities, and doesn’t give those who use the pool a lot of shade or privacy. She said the bathhouse part of the pool is almost too big and the concession stand area is almost too small.
A raffle drawing to raise funds for the pool house was held, and individuals had a chance to win tickets to a non-conference game for the 2023-24 season for the Iowa Basketball Women’s Team or a pool pass.
Winners were announced on Wednesday. Elk Horn resident Randy Letts won the tickets, and Molly York of Brayton won the pool pass. Approximately 535 tickets were sold.
Jacobsen said the wood structure for the current pool house has been removed, and the project has been tentatively divided into three phases: Phase 1: Demo of the concrete structure in September; Phase 2: Pour concrete, rough in plumbing and electrical in October; and Phase 3:Building to come in February-March with a project finish date of July 1, 2024.
She said the 2024 pool season is likely to be shorter than usual if the project stays on the tentative schedule.
She hopes after the bids are opened on Sept. 5, then the council can make a decision on them Tuesday evening during its meeting keeping the project moving forward.
Those who are still interested in donating to the project can send a check to the City of Elk Horn, PO Box 216, Elk Horn, Iowa 51531, and write “Pool House Fund.”