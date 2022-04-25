This week I had a chance to feel some big emotions about three people who made a profound impact on my life. I want to share with you a bit about these three individuals who were brought to the front of my mind this week. These individuals impacted more lives than just mine, in fact arguably hundreds of lives.
At the beginning of the week I was told that my ride-or-die beloved counselor, Ed, would be retiring. For a solid seven years we saw each other regularly. Nearly weekly. I wish everyone could fully understand the immense value regular counseling brings to your life! When I say Ed changed my life, I am not being dramatic. He walked me through the final years of our infertility journey, three military deployments and their homecomings, adoption loss and the grief from that, and some deep seeded misunderstandings I had about who I was and whose I was!
Ed and his wife Pat have faithfully served the Des Moines metro area for over 35 years. If you were to read Ed’s bio on their website it would read about his schooling, years of service, his pastoral credentials and on and on…
But as anyone who has had the privilege of sitting on the couch in his office knows, that bio doesn’t even touch the type of person he is. He is the type of counselor that when I canceled an appointment last minute he knew it’s because whatever was at the surface felt too big to talk about. So he would text me and say, “No. See you in 30 min!”. There was no skirting around the work with Ed. If you were willing to do the heart-gut-soul work to be your best self, he’d match you lock-step the entire way. Although getting ‘up there’ in age, he’s still a big guy- so he is well equipped for the parts of your story that he needs to drag you through for fear you circle around that dead horse, yet again. He is a blessing wrapped up in wisdom and absolutely has faithfully lived out his calling this side of heaven. I wouldn’t be where or who I am today without him. I wouldn’t want to be the Mallory that didn’t have Ed-influence on my life. And I couldn’t have navitaged all we’ve walked through the past 12 years, without Ed by my side. In case there is any question, I really like Ed and I really value counseling!
Another day this week I found out my long-time doctor will be retiring. 18 years we walked my health journey together. Eight surgeries, countless treatment options, one pregnancy, one1 delivery. He is the Dr. that delivered Hallie and walked me through 12 years of infertility after that. The Dr. that held my hand when I cried and cried over the fact that endometriosis had started invading all different parts of my body and was dictating that now was the time to make a major life and medical decision, and agree to a hysterectomy.
Then, on Friday morning while I was at the Schuler Elementary building, I saw Mrs.White, my sixth grade English teacher.
She had such a profound effect on me. Mrs. Osvald planted the love of writing in me with her ‘Writers Workshop’ and Mrs. White is the classroom I first remember getting to spread my writing wings. I began flexing my writing muscles and Mrs. White fostered that and offered strong constructive criticism which challenged me in every good way possible.
I will never forget when she told me I would be present / compete (I don’t totally remember the structure) at the Modern Woodmen Speech event. I quickly assured her I wasn’t so sure about my public speaking ability. She tilted her head and told me, “If you can write it, you can speak it, and you can write it…so you’ll be going!” It sounds bossier than it was. She was smiling when she said it, and it was just what I needed to hear. I honestly thought she had lost her mind, but turns out - she was right. And that first ‘public speaking’ opportunity showed me I in fact absolutely love it! It’s almost like she could see in me what I couldn’t quite yet.
That’s what stands out for all these individuals described here today. It also has me thinking about the many many others that would fall into this category! My counselor Ed could see beyond the mess I was bringing him, and when I threw it at his feet each week, he knew what pieces to pick up and help me process and which ones needed to sit a little longer. He saw the value in putting in the work to walk me to the other side of me.
My Dr. knew when it was time to give me an ultimatum about getting pregnant or making the choice to prioritize my quality of life. He knew when it was time to say, “your health is of my greatest importance, and your long-term life is at stake here, it’s time!”
And Mrs. White knew when to push me hard to be a better writer. She knew what to say to encourage me to write pieces that not only could be read, but presented in spoken word in front of a crowd.
If you paid me a million dollars I couldn’t recall what I wrote my Modern Woodmen speech on. I couldn’t tell you the date my dr. had ‘the’ conversation with me, and I can’t say I want to. And I don’t have any idea what date my first or last counseling appointment was.
But I can tell you without a doubt exactly how each of these individuals made me feel within each of these moments or series of memories I have with them, and that is what I want to leave us with this week.
Sometimes we don’t and won’t know the impact we are having on the lives around us. Whether big or small, our day to day interactions are having an impact on those in our ‘sphere of influence’. Are we challenging ourselves and them to push past today to the other / best side of tomorrow?
Thinking back through these memories this week has reminded me that it isn't so much the actual task or event or production (though those are fun sometimes too), that we do for those in our lives that is of most importance. It’s how we make them feel overall. It’s the thread of kindness that is woven into every interaction we have. Threads of care, respect, grace, generosity, tough love, honesty, and pushing those around us, and ourselves, to be their best selves. It’s how our true personality plays out in all we do. It’s the root of who we are on display. What are your roots saying about you?
Some of us will be remembered for building giant legacies - and those absolutely without a doubt have their place and value. And while opportunities like that aren’t available to everyone, the opportunity to leave a legacy of how you treat people, absolutely is. The opportunity to have a legacy of positivity, kindness, and grace - is free of charge for all. You can start today.
What type of legacy are you waking up every day and choosing to leave with those in your life? Is there anything that needs course corrected about your own legacy to become the type of someone that people would compliment your character years later?
Until Next Week,
Mallory