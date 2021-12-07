Staff at the Atlantic Chamber announced the winners of the lighted parade held Saturday night. Best Overall went to Heritage House-A WesleyLife Community; Best Holiday Spirit went to Villa Dance Company, and Best Use of Lights went to Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 12°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 12°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:33:06 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:10 PM
- Dew Point: 12°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 25°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- PREP WRESTLING: AHSTW goes 2-1, Audubon drops 3
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas Alll Over Southwest Iowa
- PREP BASKETBALL: Matinee success for Griswold
- ALL NEWS-TELEGRAPH CROSS COUNTRY: Leaders of the pack
- Area Police Reports
- Coming Down: Buildings on Broadway in Audubon Demolished
- Clapton Crosses The Line Again
- Low turnout a cause for concern
- PREP BOYS' SWIMMING: Atlantic takes two seconds, finishes fifth teamwise at Boone
- Cass County Festival of Trees runs Thursday-Sunday
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.