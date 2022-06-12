ATLANTIC – The Atlantic News Telegraph and Udderly Delicious are giving people more chances to win as part of their coloring contest this summer.
Each Thursday, there will be a picture to color in the News Telegraph. After you’re done, fill out the entry form, and bring it to the News Telegraph office by noon Wednesday. Each person who turns in an entry will receive a coupon for a free Udderly Delicious ice cream cone or sundae. Each week, a winner will be drawn from the entries, and that winner will receive a $20 gift certificate to Udderly Delicious.
Udderly Delicious is also offering a $100 gift certificate for the winner of the name the Udderly Delicious Cow contes. The winner will be chosen by Udderly Delicious and announced in July.
Chris Conrad, co-owner with Lynda Conrad, said the contest came at a perfect time. The family had worked with a chainsaw artist on another project, and Lynda wanted to add a cow statue.
“Lynda started thinking, ‘I want a cow,’” Chris said.
The artist carved one that sits on the right side of the business, and Chris said it is a very popular photo spot.
“Every time you look out there, there’s kids standing there getting their pictures taken, and even adults (are doing that, too),” Chris said. “It was perfect timing (to do this contest) with naming the cow.”
He also said he and Lynda want to give back to the community, and support the children.
“Supporting kids is a big thing for me and Lynda,” Chris said. “(so when the News Telegraph approached me about the contest,) I thought ‘I’m good with that.’”