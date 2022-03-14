Welcome back to "Dinner in a Pinch" with Chef Jamie Koehler. Thank you for reaching out in response to my recent column with the Godmother Salad recipe where I shared a very personal story about the untimely death of a dear young friend of mine, Ocean Sun. Recent catastrophic weather events in our region with a multitude of tornadoes touching down; resulted in seven deaths including two young children. Six of the deaths were in Madison County and the seventh death was in Lucas County and six others were injured in Madison County.
Life is a precious gift and my heart goes out to all the friends and family of those affected by recent events.
In my mid-to-late thirties I had the pleasure of living as a caregiver with my father, Paul John Koehler. I would do the shopping for the week with my dad and prepare our evening meals together; some would be traditional comfort-food meals and more often than not I would make a gourmet meal several times a week. I would spoil my Dad (on a budget) often substituting crab with a "K" for the more expensive lump crabmeat in a favorite dish of ours "Chicken Oscar".
Chicken Oscar
Ingredients:
4 Boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
1/2 cup flour
Kosher Salt & Pepper to taste
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup imitation Krab meat (or lump crabmeat if your budget allows)
12 Asparagus Spears cooked
1 (1 1/4 ounce package) of Knorr package Hollandaise Sauce mix
Directions:
Place chicken between 2 pieces of wax paper on a cutting board and pound very thin.
Combine the flour salt and pepper in a shallow bowl
Heat the butter in a heavy skillet. Dip the chicken pieces lightly in the seasoned flour and shake off excess.
When the butter stops foaming add the chicken and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove to a heated serving platter as the remaining pieces are cooked.
While the chicken is cooking make the Hollandaise Sauce per package directions. Keep warm.
Cover each slice of chicken with crabmeat and top with three asparagus spears.
Drizzle hollandaise sauce over asparagus and serve.
Take time to reach out to the people in your life that you hold dear and invite a loved one over for a home cooked dinner. Make something special. Take care of each other and take time to listen to listen to the music of life.
Chef Jamie Koehler earned his stripes in the French Culinary Tradition. He has worked an Executive Chef for over 20 years and has served as a Personal Chef to various celebrities and politicians of note, including the Rock Band "KISS", "John Fogerty" and the "Kenny Chesney" Band. He is now proud to call Cass County and Atlantic, Iowa home.