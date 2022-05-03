CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to sign a “letter of support” for the planned housing development project in Atlantic in an effort to improve the city’s chances of receiving a state Destination Iowa Grant.
The Atlantic City Council is expected to consider approving the grant application during tonight’s meeting. If approved by the state the city could receive as much as $700,000 to help with the development of the planned Prairie Hill housing development - formerly known as the Comes Subdivision Housing Development.
Last month the city agreed to go ahead with the purchase of 41.5 acres along Olive Street in order to develop up to 69 lots.
Officials estimate that the project will cost just over $2.3 million with $830,000 going towards the land purchase; $1.8 million to connect East 19th Street to Olive, creating 34 lots for development and $200,000 for the construction of a trail.
If approved the grant would provide up to 25% of the cost.
Atlantic resident Christina Bateman told the Board Tuesday that support from the county and other entities could be crucial in getting the grant approved.
Harktkopf said the city had been advised by SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener that providing evidence of community support could help the chance of approval.
“This grant is not very meaty as far as what is required,” Bateman said she was told by Fleener. “So she suggested we get letters of support from key community entities, and businesses and it would make our grant application stand out from the rest.”
The Destination Iowa program is a $100 million investment to “bolster the quality of life in Iowa’s communities and attract visitors and new residents to the state. The new effort will provide grants to help communities move forward on transformational, shovel-ready attractions. Cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations can apply for Destination Iowa grants from four separate funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction and Creative Placemaking.”
Applications will start being accepted on May 9 and funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026. Funding is being made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The Atlantic City Council will consider the issue during tonight’s City Council meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.