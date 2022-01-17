SOUTHWEST IOWA – Snow finally came Friday night from a storm that was expected to dump six to 10 inches on around the state, but fell short of those predictions.
National Weather Service officials had reports of 2.8 inches of snow in Atlantic, while surrounding communities, including Walnut, Massena and Corning,were reported to have 4 inches. Oakland was reported to have received almost 5 inches, while Audubon received 2 inches and Stuart received 1 inch. Cities near the Des Moines area had snow totals closer to the predictions- reports say 9.8 inches fell in Des Moines, while Windsor Heights received 10.5 inches and Urbandale received 11 inches.
Roads throughout southwest Iowa were snow covered through most of Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, conditions improved with roads only partially covered. From Friday morning into Saturday afternoon Iowa State Patrol troopers covered 150 accidents- 135 were property damage and 15 involved injuries. Sunday morning, troopers said road conditions were improving, but warned the public to check road conditions before going anywhere, and expect slick spots.
Temperatures were in the teens on Saturday, and officials expected the warm up to start Sunday with highs in the 30’s. Highs today are also expected in the 30’s, and tomorrow is expected to be in the 40’s. But a cold down with highs in the teens and single digits is expected Wednesday and Thursday, and then temperatures will increase slightly with temperatures in the 20’s on Friday and Saturday.