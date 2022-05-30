An article published this weekend regarding the changes at the Cass County Courthouse due to a COVID outbreak was incorrect.
The Courthouse will be operating under normal hours.
The report most likely came from an old email that we received over a year ago and somehow reappeared in our email feed.
We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
