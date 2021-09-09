ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved Wednesday night a new greenhouse for the Atlantic High School, after the School Foundation agreed to fund up to $100,000 for a new 30 X 48 foot greenhouse.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he spoke with Dave Sturm, representative of Snyder and Associates, who “gave a cost estimate on what it cost, not only to buy the greenhouse, but also what it would take (for the) concrete, electrical, mechanical.”
He said if the board approved it, they could approve getting the design completed, and work could start sometime this fall.
Barber said the advantage of the new greenhouse is it could be used for a number of different classes, ranging from horticulture classes to family consumer science classes, in which students could “design foods that we would grow and feed our kids and have recipes that they like.”
Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller agreed, saying on Tuesday, “We’ve got a lot of different ideas on how we’re going to make this thing work. One of my goals is to start providing part of school lunch out of it.”
The foundation is a non-profit organization, established to raise funds to foster, promote and encourage the furthering of public education programs for which federal and state funding is not available. Miller has applied for and received an $8,000 grant from Farm Credit Services, to help cover the costs of the project.