CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to begin immediately searching for a replacement for Auditor Dale Sunderman with the intention of having a new person in place by the middle of next month.
Last week Sunderman submitted his resignation effective April 15. The board agreed Tuesday to begin advertising for the job in the News Telegraph and other county papers as well as on the internet.
Applications will be accepted through the first week of March and officials hope to have a new person hired by March 15.
Sunderman has served as Auditor for the past 37 years and gave no specific reason for his decision.
“I sincerely appreciate the support provided to me by my coworkers and the other citizens of our county during my 37 plus years as an elected official. I have learned a great deal over the years and have enjoyed the many challenges that kept our county progressing forward. While I look forward to my retirement, I will miss being part of our team and serving the county. I trust that the friendships I have developed here will last well into the future,” he wrote.
Sunderman’s term runs until 2024 and his replacement will hold the job until the next general election in November. After that they will be on the ballot again in 2024 to get back on the regular Auditor election cycle.
“Whoever gets the job will have to turn around and campaign for the job if they want to keep it,” Cass County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Steve Baier said last week.
Board Members thanked Sunderman Tuesday for his years of service.
Sunderman said in his resignation letter that he will assist in any way he can during the transition.
“I will gladly assist, as I am able, before my retirement and afterward, as a consultant, to make the transition to my successor as smooth as possible.”