ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board wants to hold a work session sometime in the second week of August to hear proposals from companies to build a splash pad in Sunnyside Park.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the board Monday night during its meeting he spoke to three different companies about the splash pad, and they provided different proposals with a variety of features. He said these proposals are a good starting point for the board to see what is available for the splash pad.
“I think it gives us a good idea of what we can get,” Rasmussen said.
Chairman Jolene Smith said having a work session to discuss the information and possibly hear from company officials on their proposals would be a good idea.
“I think we need a work session to go over this and if somebody is willing to come up and give a presentation, come on up and give it,” Smith said.
Members agreed, and Rasmussen said he would contact the different companies to see if they would be interested in meeting in person or on zoom, sometime during the second week of August.
In April of 2020, a meeting was held concerning what types of recreation people in Atlantic and surrounding towns would like to have available, and a survey following the meeting showed that a splash pad or aquatic recreation was the number one request.
Last month, board members wanted to discuss placing the hotel/motel tax on the ballot again to ask voters to increase it, to use the extra tax to fund the splash pad. However, Monday night Smith said that discussion could happen after the board had decided on a splash pad plan.
In other business, Little Raskals Daycare in Atlantic will pay so people can use Sunnyside Pool for free on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.