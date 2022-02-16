ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to seek bids for a $400,000 plan to rehabilitate and control erosion along part of Bull Creek.
The city has long claimed the creek posed a danger to individuals and property and over the past several years has taken a number of steps including relining part of the storm sewer system that runs under the downtown area, in an effort to address the issues.
In January, the council agreed to proceed with a new plan for controlling the creek that is threatening to destroy property to some 36 homes that abut Bull Creek, totaling $4,908,600 in assessed value, with the average home costing $136,354.
That plan was put together by Atlantic Parks & Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen who worked with Snyder and Associates to develop a plan that calls for using deep rooted water plants and rifles in the stream bed to control the water.
The latest version of the plan is considerably cheaper than the one proposed in January after the Army Corp of Engineers cut costs even further to less than half of the original estimate.
“While the project itself was originally estimated to cost $985,331.25, the Corp has pared down some of the more expensive elements of the project, while retaining the essential function of erosion control and habitat preservation,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund wrote in the agenda packet for the City Council. “ This has reduced costs even further to $435,535.”
Lund added that while the city is required only to provide a 5% match, the city is offering a 25% match or $108,883.75 to “demonstrate our commitment to the project and secure the Water Infrastructure Grant Funds.”
The move will also save some of the city’s ARPA funds.