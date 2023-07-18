ATLANTIC – Many local businesses and organizations have been donating to the splash pad fund-raising committee, and that includes the Atlantic Hy-Vee, whose staff started a fund-raiser involving a steak dinner back in May.
Atlantic Hy-Vee Manager Jon Johnson said every Thursday, individuals can order a steak dinner with an 8 ounce sirloin steak, baked potato, vegetable and dinner roll for $10 from 4 to 7 p.m. or until they run out of food for the dinners. For each meal served, $1 is donated to the splash pad fund-raising committee
Officials have been discussing putting a splash pad in Atlantic for over a year following a meeting on recreation in Cass County. A survey showed that a splash pad was one of the most popular items people wanted to see in Cass County. The committee set a goal of $600,000.
Johnson said so far they’ve raised approximately $1,100 from the fund-raiser so far, and they plan to keep offering it as long as weather permits. He said they won’t offer the fund-raiser on Thursday during the Cass County Fair, to encourage people to attend and support the fair and its food stands, but it will return and continue the following week.
Johnson said staff wanted to offer the steak dinner to customers already, and then wondered “how can we tie that into the community to make it a bigger event?” Employees at the store and corporate officials thought offering a $1 to the splash pad committee from the dinner was a perfect way to do that.
Johnson thinks the addition of a splash pad to Atlantic would be beneficial to residents, visitors and businesses here.
“It will give the kids here in town something to do, and it will bring people to town, and that will help create some more traffic and some more revenue for the businesses,” he said.