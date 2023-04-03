Miss NiNi smiles with her pies.

Miss NiNi smiles with her pies. 

ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park’s Spring Celebration Market is thisThursday, April 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic, IA 50022). 12 of the 26 vendors participating in the pre-Easter farmers. market are accepting preorders through 11:55 PM on Tuesday, April 4. For additional information on preordering, and to preorder online, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com.